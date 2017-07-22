Indianapolis NASCAR weather forecast: Few rain drops over the Brickyard Saturday

As of noon eastern time over central Indiana there was an area of showers diminishing as it approached the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Light shower is possible that could impact the Xfinity Series pole qualifying. Those showers are expected to be out by 12:45 p.m. to 1 p.m. EDT.

Then we are mostly dry this afternoon with the threat of isolated storms and showers forming between 4 and 6 p.m. EDT.

Odds of racing Saturday’s Xfinity series, Lilly Diabetes 250 are 60 to 70 percent.

The forecast for Sunday is drier. Looks like just isolated storms but most of the time dry at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The odds of racing Sunday’s NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Brickyard 400 are around 85 percent.

All times Eastern

SATURDAY:

12:30 p.m. — Xfinity series qualifying

Forecast: Mostly cloudy - chance of shower or storm

Winds: WSW 10-15 mph

Temperature: 84

3:30 p.m. — Xfinity series, Lilly Diabetes 250

Forecast: Partly sunny, chance of an isolated storm later in the race

Winds: WSW 10-15 mph

Temperature: 90

6 p.m. — Cup series qualifying

Forecast: Clouds and sun, chance of an isolated, scattered storm

Winds: WSW 10-15 mph

Temperature: 90

SUNDAY:

1:30 p.m. — Brickyard 400 pre-race

Forecast: Partly sunny

Winds: West 5-10 mph

Temperature: 86

2:30 p.m. — Brickyard 400

Forecast: Partly sunny

Winds: West 5-10 mph

Temperature: 88

3:30 p.m. — Brickyard 400

Forecast: Partly sunny

Winds: West 5-10 mph

Temperature: 89

4:30 p.m. — Brickyard 400

Forecast: Partly sunny, chc. of isolated storm

Winds: West 5-10 mph

Temperature: 89

5:30 p.m. — Brickyard 400

Forecast: Partly sunny, chc. of isolated storm

Winds: West 5-10 mph

Temperature: 89