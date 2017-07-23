The NASCAR 2017 Monster Energy Cup Series shifts to Indianapolis on Sunday for the Brickyard 400, with drivers scrambling for the final few slots in the playoffs.

When will Sunday’s race start?

The green flag time for the Brickyard 400 is expected at approximately 2:44 p.m. ET.

How can I watch the Brickyard 400 on television and online?

NBC begins its race coverage at 2:30 p.m., with Rick Allen calling the race alongside analysts Steve Letarte and Jeff Burton. Online streaming of the race is available through NBC Sports Live and the NBC Sports app.

What’s at stake?

There are only seven races remaining before the playoffs begin, and 11 of the 16 spots have been claimed. The current points leaders for the final five spots are Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Jamie McMurray, Clint Bowyer, and Matt Kenseth, but none of them have a victory that would guarantee them a playoff berth.

Busch has won this race the last two years at the Brickyard, trying to become the first to win three straight at the event.

Where is the race held?

The Brickyard 400 is at the legendary Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the only race of the NASCAR season here.

Quotable

“It’s pretty cool to come in here thinking that we have a chance to go for three in a row. And, it’s ultimately frustrating in the same breath that it’s been 365 days since we’ve won one of these things.”

-Kyle Busch, two-time defending Brickyard 400 winner, but still in search of his first win of the season.