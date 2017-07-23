Kyle Busch has the pole position for the Brickyard 400 on Sunday afternoon, the 20th race of the 2017 NASCAR Monster Energy Cup series, and one of just seven races before the playoffs begin.

He captured the pole position with a qualifying speed of 187.30 mph on Saturday.

Busch has won the Brickyard 400 the last two years, but also is in search of his first checkered flag of 2017, one that would guarantee him a spot in the playoffs.

Kevin Harvick joins Busch in the front row, starting second thanks to his qualifying speed of 186.332 mph. Harvick won the Brickyard 400 back in 2003.

Jamie McMurray, who like Busch is in a good position based on points but still in search of a victory in 2017, starts in third position on Sunday. Jimmie Johnson, a three-time winner of the Brickyard 400, starts fourth on Sunday, and Denny Hamlin starts fifth one week after winning in New Hampshire.

NBC will televise the Brickyard 400 beginning at 2:30 p.m. PT. Rick Allen calls the play-by-play, and will be joined in the booth by analysts Steve Letarte and Jeff Burton. The telecast will be streamed online through NBC Sports Live and the NBC Sports app.