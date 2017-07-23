 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Brickyard 400: Lineup, starting grid for NASCAR race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Kyle Busch is looking for his 3rd straight Brickyard 400 win.

By Eric Stephen
NASCAR XFINITY Series Lilly Diabetes 250 Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Kyle Busch has the pole position for the Brickyard 400 on Sunday afternoon, the 20th race of the 2017 NASCAR Monster Energy Cup series, and one of just seven races before the playoffs begin.

He captured the pole position with a qualifying speed of 187.30 mph on Saturday.

Busch has won the Brickyard 400 the last two years, but also is in search of his first checkered flag of 2017, one that would guarantee him a spot in the playoffs.

Kevin Harvick joins Busch in the front row, starting second thanks to his qualifying speed of 186.332 mph. Harvick won the Brickyard 400 back in 2003.

Jamie McMurray, who like Busch is in a good position based on points but still in search of a victory in 2017, starts in third position on Sunday. Jimmie Johnson, a three-time winner of the Brickyard 400, starts fourth on Sunday, and Denny Hamlin starts fifth one week after winning in New Hampshire.

NBC will televise the Brickyard 400 beginning at 2:30 p.m. PT. Rick Allen calls the play-by-play, and will be joined in the booth by analysts Steve Letarte and Jeff Burton. The telecast will be streamed online through NBC Sports Live and the NBC Sports app.

Brickyard 400 starting lineup

Position Driver Car
1 Kyle Busch Toyota
2 Kevin Harvick Ford
3 Jamie McMurray Chevrolet
4 Jimmie Johnson Chevrolet
5 Denny Hamlin Toyota
6 Martin truex Jr. Toyota
7 Joey Logano Ford
8 Ryan Newman Chevrolet
9 Erik Jones Toyota
10 Ryan Blaney Ford
11 Brad Keselowski Ford
12 Kurt Busch Ford
13 Dale Earnhardt Jr. Chevrolet
14 Matt Kenseth Toyota
15 Daniel Suarez Toyota
16 Chase Elliott Chevrolet
17 Paul Menard Chevrolet
18 Clint Bowyer Ford
19 Kasey Kahne Chevrolet
20 Austin Dillon Chevrolet
21 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Ford
22 Trevor Bayne Ford
23 Danica Patrick Ford
24 Michael McDowell Chevrolet
25 Kyle Larson Chevrolet
26 Chris Buescher Chevrolet
27 Matt DiBenedetto Ford
28 Ty Dillon Chevrolet
29 Aric Almirola Ford
30 David Ragan Ford
31 Landon Cassill Ford
32 Corey Lajoie Toyota
33 JJ Yeley Chevrolet
34 Cole Whitt Chevrolet
35 BJ McLeod Chevrolet
36 Gray Gaulding Toyota
37 Jeffrey Earnhardt Chevrolet
38 Timmy Hill Chevrolet
39 Joey Gase Toyota
40 AJ Allmendinger Chevrolet