2017 Brickyard 400 race day weather forecast - could rain threaten?

Looks like a hot, humid but mostly dry afternoon in Indianapolis for the Brickyard 400

By Brian Neudorff
After rain and storms Saturday night into early Sunday morning the afternoon is expected to be mostly dry for the 2017 Brickyard 400 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Storms have threatened all weekend but most of the activity has missed the track. Looks like Sunday will be very similar.

The forecast for Sunday is drier. Looks like just isolated storms in the afternoon and towards evening. With most of the time dry at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The odds of racing Sunday’s NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Brickyard 400 are around 85-90 percent.

All times Eastern

SUNDAY:
1:30 p.m. — Brickyard 400 pre-race
Forecast: Partly sunny
Winds: West 5-10 mph
Temperature: 86

2:30 p.m. — Brickyard 400
Forecast: Partly sunny
Winds: West 5-10 mph
Temperature: 88

3:30 p.m. — Brickyard 400
Forecast: Partly sunny
Winds: West 5-10 mph
Temperature: 89

4:30 p.m. — Brickyard 400
Forecast: Partly sunny, chc. of isolated storm
Winds: West 5-10 mph
Temperature: 89

5:30 p.m. — Brickyard 400
Forecast: Partly sunny, chc. of isolated storm
Winds: West 5-10 mph
Temperature: 87