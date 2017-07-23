2017 Brickyard 400 race day weather forecast - could rain threaten?

After rain and storms Saturday night into early Sunday morning the afternoon is expected to be mostly dry for the 2017 Brickyard 400 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Storms have threatened all weekend but most of the activity has missed the track. Looks like Sunday will be very similar.

The forecast for Sunday is drier. Looks like just isolated storms in the afternoon and towards evening. With most of the time dry at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The odds of racing Sunday’s NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Brickyard 400 are around 85-90 percent.

Please follow me on Twitter @NASCAR_WXMAN and like me on Facebook for the latest NASCAR weather updates.

All times Eastern

SUNDAY:

1:30 p.m. — Brickyard 400 pre-race

Forecast: Partly sunny

Winds: West 5-10 mph

Temperature: 86

2:30 p.m. — Brickyard 400

Forecast: Partly sunny

Winds: West 5-10 mph

Temperature: 88

3:30 p.m. — Brickyard 400

Forecast: Partly sunny

Winds: West 5-10 mph

Temperature: 89

4:30 p.m. — Brickyard 400

Forecast: Partly sunny, chc. of isolated storm

Winds: West 5-10 mph

Temperature: 89

5:30 p.m. — Brickyard 400

Forecast: Partly sunny, chc. of isolated storm

Winds: West 5-10 mph

Temperature: 87