Another un-Pocono-like race day weather forecast in 2017

Sunny skies all day for the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Overton’s 400 at Pocono Raceway.

By Brian Neudorff
/ new
Lots of sunshine for the second Pocono Racaway NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Overton’s 400

It will be another perfect weather day a Pocono Raceway for the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Overton’s 400. With plenty of sunshine all day, winds will be out of the north and light (under 5 mph). For any race, this is fantastic. For Pocono Raceway, which has a history of rain and rain outs, this is spectacularly fantastic.

Odds of racing the Overton’s 400 are 100 percent.

Please follow me on Twitter @NASCAR_WXMAN and like me on Facebook for the latest NASCAR weather updates.

All times Eastern

SUNDAY:
2 p.m. — Overton’s 400 pre-race
Forecast: Mostly sunny
Winds: North 0-5 mph
Temperature: 74

3 p.m. — Overton’s 400
Forecast: Mostly sunny
Winds: North 0-5 mph
Temperature: 74

4 p.m. — Overton’s 400
Forecast: Mostly sunny
Winds: North 0-5 mph
Temperature: 73

5 p.m. — Overton’s 400
Forecast: Mostly sunny
Winds: North 0-5 mph
Temperature: 73

6 p.m. — Overton’s 400
Forecast: Mostly sunny
Winds: North 0-5 mph
Temperature: 72