Another un-Pocono-like race day weather forecast in 2017

It will be another perfect weather day a Pocono Raceway for the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Overton’s 400. With plenty of sunshine all day, winds will be out of the north and light (under 5 mph). For any race, this is fantastic. For Pocono Raceway, which has a history of rain and rain outs, this is spectacularly fantastic.

Odds of racing the Overton’s 400 are 100 percent.

All times Eastern

SUNDAY:

2 p.m. — Overton’s 400 pre-race

Forecast: Mostly sunny

Winds: North 0-5 mph

Temperature: 74

3 p.m. — Overton’s 400

Forecast: Mostly sunny

Winds: North 0-5 mph

Temperature: 74

4 p.m. — Overton’s 400

Forecast: Mostly sunny

Winds: North 0-5 mph

Temperature: 73

5 p.m. — Overton’s 400

Forecast: Mostly sunny

Winds: North 0-5 mph

Temperature: 73

6 p.m. — Overton’s 400

Forecast: Mostly sunny

Winds: North 0-5 mph

Temperature: 72