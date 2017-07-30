Another un-Pocono-like race day weather forecast in 2017

It will be another perfect weather day a Pocono Raceway for the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Overton’s 400. With plenty of sunshine all day, winds will be out of the north and light (under 5 mph). For any race, this is fantastic. For Pocono Raceway, which has a history of rain and rain outs, this is spectacularly fantastic.
Odds of racing the Overton’s 400 are 100 percent.
All times Eastern
SUNDAY:
2 p.m. — Overton’s 400 pre-race
Forecast: Mostly sunny
Winds: North 0-5 mph
Temperature: 74
3 p.m. — Overton’s 400
Forecast: Mostly sunny
Winds: North 0-5 mph
Temperature: 74
4 p.m. — Overton’s 400
Forecast: Mostly sunny
Winds: North 0-5 mph
Temperature: 73
5 p.m. — Overton’s 400
Forecast: Mostly sunny
Winds: North 0-5 mph
Temperature: 73
6 p.m. — Overton’s 400
Forecast: Mostly sunny
Winds: North 0-5 mph
Temperature: 72