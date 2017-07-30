NASCAR Pocono 2017 qualifying results: Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr. share the front row for the Overton’s 400

A week after Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. had a controversial wreck on a restart, they will share the front row for the start of the Overton’s 400 Sunday at Pocono Raceway.

Busch’s lap of 179.372 mph around the triangular-shaped 2.5-mile track bested Truex’s 178.866 mph lap to win his fifth Monster Energy Cup Series pole of the season, all of which have come in the past nine races.

“It’s really fast and shows good speed,” Busch said of his No. 18 Toyota. “We were fast here the last time out so certainly hoping it’s a good omen for us and we’re able to be where we need to when it matters and that’s the last lap.”

Busch and Truex were the dominant cars during last Sunday’s Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, frequently separating themselves from the field. But with Truex first and lined up on the inside and Busch second and on the outside, the two collided on a restart with 49 laps remaining. Truex got loose entering turn one and slid into Busch, causing both to slam hard into the wall.

The teams of Busch (Joe Gibbs Racing) and Truex (Furniture Row Racing) are closely aligned and effectively operate as one organization. The two drivers had been working in tandem on restarts at Indianapolis before Busch called off the accord just prior to the restart where he and Truex wrecked.

Busch and Truex spoke on Monday about the incident and both said they are fine going forward.

“We just keep going,” Busch said. “Things happen, you move on and you have to focus forward on what’s next. For us it’s about trying to get a win this weekend at Pocono and not worrying about what we missed out on last week.”

Afterward, Busch’s crew chief, Adam Stevens, had a confrontation with two members of Truex’s pit, which JGR supplies and employs. On Thursday, JGR suspended Lee Cunningham (rear tire changer) and Chris Taylor (front tire changer) three races, respectively.

Jamie McMurray qualified third, followed by Denny Hamlin and Ryan Blaney, who won at Pocono in June. Completing the top 10 were Kevin Harvick, Clint Bowyer, Daniel Suarez, Erik Jones, and Joey Logano.

Pocono is the first of three races this season where the Cup Series will qualify and race on the same day. Teams are only permitted minor adjustments to their cars before the start of the race. The condensed scheduled will also be implemented at Watkins Glen International (Aug. 6) and Martinsville Speedway (Oct. 29).