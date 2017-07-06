Richard Childress Racing to honor Dale Earnhardt with 2 throwback paint schemes

Dale Earnhardt’s longtime team, Richard Childress Racing, will honor the late seven-time Cup Series champion with a pair of throwback paint schemes for the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway in September.

The schemes on Austin Dillon’s No. 3 and Ryan Newman’s No. 31 cars mirror the yellow and blue design Earnhardt had on his car when he won the 1987 Southern 500. The win was Earnhardt’s first in what is regarded as one of the sport’s crown jewel races held on a track that is NASCAR’s oldest superspeedway.

RCR has unveiled a #NASCARthrowback tribute to the great Dale Earnhardt! Don't miss this die-cast: https://t.co/dAli7wtX6g pic.twitter.com/F5P8JE96Te — Lionel Racing (@Lionel_Racing) July 5, 2017

“That car and scheme is legendary,” Dillon said. “It’s not just cool, but successful.”

Earnhardt won six of his record-tying seven championships driving for the team owned by Richard Childress, Dillon’s grandfather, and is regarded as one of NASCAR’s most iconic drivers. He made 11 starts with RCR in 1981 then switched to a different team for the next two years, before returning to RCR in 1984.

Earnhardt drove the remainder of his career with RCR. The 49-year-old was killed when he crashed on the final lap of the 2001 Daytona 500.