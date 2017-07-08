We have reached the halfway point of the 2017 NASCAR Monster Energy Cup season with race 18 of 36 at Kentucky Speedway, the seventh running of the Quaker State 400, on Saturday night.

What time does the Quaker State 400 start?

This race starts at approximately 7:45 p.m. ET.

How can I watch this race?

NBCSN will televise the Quaker State 400 beginning at 7:30 p.m., with Rick Allen calling the race alongside analysts Steve Letarte and Jeff Burton. The broadcast will also feature Marty Snider, Kelli Stavast, and Dave Burns reporting from pit road.

The race can be streamed online through NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

Where is this the Quaker State 400?

This race is held at the broadly named Kentucky Speedway in the city of Sparta, about an hour northeast of Louisville. This is the only race held there this year.

Brad Keselowski has won three of the six previous incarnations of this race, including in 2016. Kyle Busch, a two-time winner of the Quaker State 400 (2011, 2015), has the pole position for Saturday night’s race.

Quotable

“The guys have done an amazing job this year at building faster race cars as we’ve gone on this year, we started out a little behind. Just right there so close having an opportunity to win each and every week, we just need to bust through and get it to happen.”

-Kyle Busch, still looking for his first win of 2017