Kyle Busch is still in search of his first win of the 2017 NASCAR Monster Energy Cup season, and will look to get it from the pole position on Saturday night at the Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway.

Busch has already had success in Kentucky, winning this race twice in his career (2011 and 2015). And he’s not having a bad 2017. Busch ranks third in points standings despite his lack of wins, thanks in part to nine top-10 finishes.

Qualifying on Friday was cut short due to lightning and bad weather, but Busch was able to capture the pole with a lap of 190.282 mph during the second round of qualifying.

The only person with more wins of the Quaker State 400 is Brad Keselowski, who won in Kentucky in 2012, 2014 and 2016. Keselowski is fifth in points this season, and won at Martinsville in April.

NBCSN will televise Saturday’s race beginning at 7:30 p.m. PT, with the green flag set approximately for 7:45 p.m. Online streaming is available through NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.