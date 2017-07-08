 clock menu more-arrow no yes
NASCAR Kentucky 2017: Starting grid , lineup for Quaker State 400

By Eric Stephen
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 presented by Advance Auto Parts - Qualifying Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images

Kyle Busch is still in search of his first win of the 2017 NASCAR Monster Energy Cup season, and will look to get it from the pole position on Saturday night at the Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway.

Busch has already had success in Kentucky, winning this race twice in his career (2011 and 2015). And he’s not having a bad 2017. Busch ranks third in points standings despite his lack of wins, thanks in part to nine top-10 finishes.

Qualifying on Friday was cut short due to lightning and bad weather, but Busch was able to capture the pole with a lap of 190.282 mph during the second round of qualifying.

The only person with more wins of the Quaker State 400 is Brad Keselowski, who won in Kentucky in 2012, 2014 and 2016. Keselowski is fifth in points this season, and won at Martinsville in April.

NBCSN will televise Saturday’s race beginning at 7:30 p.m. PT, with the green flag set approximately for 7:45 p.m. Online streaming is available through NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

Quaker State 400 starting lineup

Position Driver Car
1 Kyle Busch Toyota
2 Martin Truex Jr. Toyota
3 Matt Kenseth Toyota
4 Jamie McMurray Chevrolet
5 Denny Hamlin Toyota
6 Ryan Blaney Ford
7 Kevin Harvick Ford
8 Jimmie Johnson Chevrolet
9 Daniel Suarez Toyota
10 Brad Keselowski Ford
11 Joey Logano Ford
12 Chase Elliott Chevrolet
13 Dale Earnhardt, Jr. Chevrolet
14 Erik Jones Toyota
15 Kurt Busch Ford
16 Clint Bowyer Ford
17 Darrell Wallace Jr. Ford
18 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. Ford
19 Trevor Bayne Ford
20 Danica Patrick Ford
21 Michael McDowell Chevrolet
22 Chris Buescher Chevrolet
23 Kasey Kahne Chevrolet
24 Paul Menard Chevrolet
25 Austin Dillon Chevrolet
26 David Ragan Ford
27 Ty Dillon Chevrolet
28 AJ Allmendinger Chevrolet
29 Ryan Newman Chevrolet
30 Matt DiBenedetto Ford
31 Ryan Sieg Toyota
32 Cole Whitt Chevrolet
33 Reed Sorenson Toyota
34 Joey Case Toyota
35 Landon Cassill Ford
36 Jeffrey Earnhardt Chevrolet
37 BJ McLeod Chevrolet
38 Timmy Hill Chevrolet
39 Gray Gaulding Toyota
40 Kyle Larson Chevrolet