Kurt Busch’s 2018 contract not renewed by Stewart-Haas Racing

Kurt Busch is the latest big name to hit the NASCAR free agency market, with Stewart-Haas Racing informing the former Cup Series champion and 2017 Daytona 500 winner that the team will not pick up his option for next season.

SHR, co-owned by Tony Stewart and Gene Haas, had until Tuesday to renew Busch’s contract for 2018 but declined to do so, multiple sources confirmed to SB Nation. Motorsport.com first reported.

Busch could still re-sign with SHR, but the 38-year-old is expected to explore his options for next season. Furniture Row Racing and Richard Childress Racing are among the teams with openings for 2018, but in each instance sponsorship would likely be needed to secure a ride. Busch previously drove for FRR, lifting the then-single-car outfit to an unexpected spot in the Cup Series playoffs.

SHR disputed Busch’s status, tweeting that he’s expected to remain with the organization past this season. The team also fields cars for Clint Bowyer, Kevin Harvick, and Danica Patrick.

We don't comment on contract status, but we expect @KurtBusch back in our @MonsterEnergy / @Haas_Automation Ford in '18. Just sayin'. — Stewart-Haas Racing (@StewartHaasRcng) August 1, 2017

The uncertainty whether Busch will remain with SHR is centered on Monster Energy, which serves as anchor sponsor for Busch’s No. 41 team. The energy drink company became the Cup Series entitlement sponsor in 2017 and must decide by the end of this year whether to exercise a two-year option to continue in that role. Monster also holds an option with SHR, which Busch said in June he expects the company to pick up.

“I know that (Monster Energy) is working to try to sort out their issues with NASCAR and the entitlement sponsor, so there’s a lot of moving parts,” Busch said. “But I don’t feel any fear whatsoever. I actually feel really confident on the sponsorship that I bring.”

Busch joins Matt Kenseth, another former Cup champion and Daytona 500 winner, as notable drivers who will switch teams next season. That group also includes Ryan Blaney, Erik Jones, and Paul Menard, with uncertainty whether Patrick and Kasey Kahne will return to their respective teams.

Busch moved to SHR in 2014, and in his stint with the team earned five wins, five poles, 21 top-five finishes, 51 top-10 finishes, and qualified for the playoffs all four years. The 2004 Cup Series champion has won 29 premier division races in his career.