Could NASCAR be racing on Monday at Atlanta Motor Speedway?

UPDATED 12:30 PM ET Saturday:

The weather forecast for Atlanta Motor Speedway continues to look wet on Sunday. So much so that I’ve added Monday’s forecast as the “odds of racing” Sunday continue to drop. It’s not all bad news for the race weekend.

Forecast for Saturday remains dry. While there could be a chance of a passing shower or storm during the afternoon, Atlanta Motor Speedway should stay dry. Odds of racing the Camping World Truck Series Active Pest Control 200 and the Xfinity Series Rinnai 250 are around 70 to 80 percent.

NASCAR as moved up the start time of the Folds of Honor Quiktrip 500 from 2 p.m. ET to now 1 p.m. ET Sunday. This helps a little on getting the race started but I am not sure it allows for a full or an official race. With rain still anticipated to arrive towards the afternoon and continue into the evening and overnight Sunday. Not to mention Atlanta Motor Speedway is an older surface with track weepers that will make drying even more challenging.



Odds of starting the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series Folds of Honor Quiktrip 500 are around 45 percent.



Odds of an official race - 25 to 35 percent



Odds of a full completed race on Sunday - < 25%



BUT... Atlanta has lights, Right? Rain will increase through the afternoon, evening and overnight Sunday. If NASCAR can not get to stage 2 then it would have to postpone to Monday.

Rain will remain into Monday morning but should start to push out by the afternoon and evening. If NASCAR is forced to postpone the Folds of Honor Quiktrip 500 Monster Energy Cup series race to Monday it may be Monday afternoon evening before they could go racing.

All times ET

SATURDAY:

9:15 a.m. — Xfinity series qualifying

Forecast: Mix of sun and clouds

Winds: South 5-15 mph

Temperature: 64

10:40 a.m. — Truck series qualifying

Forecast: Mix of sun and clouds

Winds: South 5-15 mph

Temperature: 67

Noon — Cup series final practice

Forecast: Mix of sun and clouds

Winds: South 5-15 mph

Temperature: 72

2 p.m. — Xfinity Series Rinnai 250 Race

Forecast: Mix of sun and clouds - slight chance of a shower/storm

Winds: South 5-15 mph

Temperature: 77

4:30 p.m. — Camping World Truck Series Active Pest Control 200

Forecast: Mix of sun and clouds - slight chance of a shower/storm

Winds: South 5-15 mph

Temperature: 77

SUNDAY

1:30 — Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 pre-race

Forecast: Cloudy - showers likely, possible thunder

Winds: SW 5-15 mph

Temperature: 70

2:30 p.m. — Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 race

Forecast: Cloudy - showers likely, possible thunder

Winds: SW 5-15 mph

Temperature: 70

3:30 p.m. — Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 race

Forecast: Cloudy - showers likely, possible thunder

Winds: SW 5-15 mph

Temperature: 71

4:30 p.m. — Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 race

Forecast: Cloudy - showers likely, possible thunder

Winds: SW 5-15 mph

Temperature: 70

5:30 p.m. — Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 race

Forecast: Cloudy - showers likely, possible thunder

Winds: SW 5-15 mph

Temperature: 69

6:30 p.m. — Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 race

Forecast: Cloudy - showers likely, possible thunder

Winds: SW 5-15 mph

Temperature: 68