The 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup season moves on to Georgia on Sunday with the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 from Atlanta Motor Speedway. The start time of the race was moved up one hour to 1 p.m. ET (Fox, Fox Sports Go) because of inclement weather.

Kyle Busch has the pole position thanks to the top qualifying speed on Friday, his first career pole in Atlanta. Kevin Harvick led for 292 laps of this race last year but finished in ninth. He starts in third position on Sunday.

Daytona 500 champ Austin Dillion starts in 25th place on Sunday.

“When we won our Daytona 500 (in 2007), we didn’t win another points-paying race for the whole year,” Harvick told ‘NASCAR Race Hub’ on FS1. “Winning the Daytona 500 can make your whole year. It almost doesn’t matter what you do the rest of the year. You obviously want to go out and win and continue the momentum you have, but even if you don’t, you still are the Daytona 500 champion for that year.”

Mike Joy will call the race for Fox, with Jeff Gordon, Darrell Waltrip and Larry McReynolds in the booth.

Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 info

Location: Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.

Race coverage: 1 p.m. ET

Green flag: 1:06 p.m.

TV: Fox

Radio: SiriusXM channel 90, and Performance Racing Network

Online streaming: Fox Sports Go

NASCAR Atlanta news & notes

Inclement weather forces an earlier start in Atlanta, with the start time moved up from 2:16 p.m. ET to 1:06 p.m., from NASCAR:

Officials reached that decision Saturday morning, faced with an 80 percent chance of precipitation in the race-day forecast at the 1.54-mile track, according to the National Weather Service.

Richard Childress Racing downsized from three cars to two this season, and it already paid off in a Daytona 500 win for Austin Dillon. From Jordan Bianchi at SB Nation: