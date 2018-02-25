Rain delays Atlanta NASCAR race

The second race of the 2018 NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series is indefinitely on hold after rain Sunday morning soaked Atlanta Motor Speedway, delaying the start of the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500.

The race had been scheduled to go green at 1:05 p.m. ET, but was scrubbed after rain begin falling around 9:45 a.m. ET and continued through the morning.

The inclement weather prompted NASCAR executive vice president of competition and chief racing development officer Steve O’Donnell to tweet driver introductions had been postponed, and track drying efforts would have to being no later than 5 p.m. ET for the race to happen Sunday. The track does have lights so the race could occur during the evening if need be.

Atlanta Motor Speedway is 1.5-miles in length and officials would need approximately 90 minutes to sufficiently dry the racing surface. If the rain does not stop or if the track cannot be dried within a reasonable amount of time, NASCAR would move the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 to Monday.

According to meteorologist and SB Nation contributor Brian Neudorff, rain is expected to continue into Monday morning then push out by the afternoon. This forecast presents NASCAR a window to start the race either late Monday afternoon or early evening. Complicating the schedule is if the race is shifted to Monday or Tuesday, the Cup Series competes next weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.