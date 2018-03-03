Some slightly unusual weather for NASCAR at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

NASCAR heads west and its first stop at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Friday has already proven to be wild with the strong gusty winds. Winds were reaching near and at times over 40 mph. Winds will remain an issue as a storm continues to work across the region on Saturday. Winds will once again be up to 25 to 35 mph. A new wrinkle in the forecast manifests late Saturday into Saturday night in the form of a possible shower. I don’t think this rain impacts any on-track racing, but it is still possible going into Saturday afternoon.

System clears out by Sunday morning and while it will be cooler, temperatures in the 50s, winds will be less and skies will be clear and sunny.

Odds of racing the Boyd Gaming 300 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series are 95 percent while the odds of racing the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Pennzoil 400 are 100 percent.

All times ET

SATURDAY:

Noon — Cup series practice

Forecast: Partly sunny and windy

Winds: SW 20-30 Gust 35-40 mph

Temperature: 53

1:10 p.m. — Xfinity series qualifying

Forecast: Partly sunny and windy

Winds: SW 20-30 Gust 35-40 mph

Temperature: 55

2:30 p.m. — Cup series final practice

Forecast: Partly sunny and windy

Winds: SW 20-30 Gust 35-40 mph

Temperature: 58

4 p.m. — Xfinity race - Boyd Gaming 300

Forecast: Partly sunny and windy

Winds: SW 20-30 Gust 35-40 mph

Temperature: 60

SUNDAY

2:30 p.m. — Pennzoil 400 pre-race

Forecast: Sunny

Winds: West 5-10 mph

Temperature: 55

3:30 p.m. — Pennzoil 400 race

Forecast: Sunny

Winds: West 5-10 mph

Temperature: 56

4:30 p.m. — Pennzoil 400 race

Forecast: Sunny

Winds: West 5-10 mph

Temperature: 57

5:30 p.m. — Pennzoil 400 race

Forecast: Sunny

Winds: West 5-10 mph

Temperature: 56