NASCAR Las Vegas race day weather: Sunny yet cool

After two days of windy conditions at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Sunday’s race day will be sunny,with less wind and cooler temperatures. Race temperatures will be unseasonably cool only in the mid to upper 50s. Could lead to some fast racing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Odds of racing the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Pennzoil 400 are 100 percent.

All times ET

SUNDAY

2:30 p.m. — Pennzoil 400 pre-race

Forecast: Sunny

Winds: West 5-10 mph

Temperature: 55

3:30 p.m. — Pennzoil 400 race

Forecast: Sunny

Winds: West 5-10 mph

Temperature: 56

4:30 p.m. — Pennzoil 400 race

Forecast: Sunny

Winds: West 5-10 mph

Temperature: 57

5:30 p.m. — Pennzoil 400 race

Forecast: Sunny

Winds: West 5-10 mph

Temperature: 58

6:30 p.m. — Pennzoil 400 race

Forecast: Sunny

Winds: West 5-10 mph

Temperature: 56