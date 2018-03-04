NASCAR Las Vegas race day weather: Sunny yet cool

After two days of windy conditions at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Sunday’s race day will be sunny,with less wind and cooler temperatures. Race temperatures will be unseasonably cool only in the mid to upper 50s. Could lead to some fast racing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Odds of racing the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Pennzoil 400 are 100 percent.
Please follow me on Twitter @NASCAR_WXMAN and like me on Facebook for the latest NASCAR weather updates.
All times ET
SUNDAY
2:30 p.m. — Pennzoil 400 pre-race
Forecast: Sunny
Winds: West 5-10 mph
Temperature: 55
3:30 p.m. — Pennzoil 400 race
Forecast: Sunny
Winds: West 5-10 mph
Temperature: 56
4:30 p.m. — Pennzoil 400 race
Forecast: Sunny
Winds: West 5-10 mph
Temperature: 57
5:30 p.m. — Pennzoil 400 race
Forecast: Sunny
Winds: West 5-10 mph
Temperature: 58
6:30 p.m. — Pennzoil 400 race
Forecast: Sunny
Winds: West 5-10 mph
Temperature: 56
Loading comments...