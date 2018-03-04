Kevin Harvick wins in a romp at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Kevin Harvick again put a hurting on the field and dominated for the second week in a row, winning the Monster Energy Cup Series race Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Harvick led a race-high 214 laps, swept all three stages and was never seriously challenged throughout the Pennzoil 400. The performance was similar to what he did a week ago where he led 181 laps en route to scoring the win at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

”These last two weeks, we’ve just hit on everything we needed to,” Harvick said. “My (team has) done their homework on a number of things. Just really proud of everybody.”

The win gives Harvick 100 wins across NASCAR’s three national touring divisions -- 39 in the Cup Series, 47 in the Xfinity Series and 14 in the Camping World Truck Series. Only three other drivers -- Richard Petty (200 wins), Kyle Busch (184) and David Pearson (106) -- have accomplished the feat.

”Winning 100 races is something that I never thought I would do,” Harvick said. “They’re hard to win, and I’ve been fortunate to sit in a lot of good race cars.”

Harvick stands a good chance of extending his winning streak next Sunday at ISM Raceway, located outside of Phoenix. The Stewart-Haas Racing driver owns a track-best eight wins at ISM, including five of the past nine. If he can win three in a row it would mark the first time the 2014 Cup Series champion has done so in his 18-year career.

Las Vegas native Kyle Busch finished second on Sunday. Kyle Larson placed third, with Martin Truex Jr. fourth and Ryan Blaney fifth. Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Erik Jones, Paul Menard and Aric Almirola completed the top ten.

Busch was turning faster laps than Harvick over the final laps, but Harvick’s advantage was so great Busch never got close to having any chance of taking the lead. Harvick’s margin of victory was 2.9 seconds.

“I don’t remember the last time I had as dominant car as we’ve seen from (Harvick) the last couple weeks,” Busch said. “We’ve just got to go to work, try to fix it and get ourselves to that level. Just no catching (Harvick), they were just on rails today.”

Kurt Busch’s bid to win for the first time on his hometown track ended in a crash on Lap 183. The older brother of Kyle got loose exiting Turn 4 and slid up into Chase Elliott, causing significant damage to both cars. Busch is now 0-for-17 in his career at Las Vegas, a race he calls winning a priority.