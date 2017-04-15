LeBron James began the NBA Playoffs with 2 of the most obvious travels of his career

LeBron James’ critics point out that he’s never called for seemingly obvious carries and travels. He’s had a pair of bad ones called against the Pacers in the opening round of the playoffs.

This was a bad way to open up Game 1.

Oops.

This is why they teach you never to leave your feet unless you know where you’re throwing the ball.

Then in Game 2, James had another uh-oh when he tried to stand up off the ground with the ball in his hands.

Something tells me he’ll more than make up for these mistakes.