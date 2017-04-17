LeBron James dunks and Larry Bird is ready to turn this car around

Game 1 of the Cavaliers and Pacers first-round series came down to a final shot. The first quarter of Game 2 was also close, but LeBron James did get in this gorgeous breakaway dunk. But ya know, Larry Bird’s Pacers have been bounced in the playoffs by LeBron three times already. He is tired of it.

Larry is not afraid to show his emotions during a Pacers game. He once did a literal “SMH” at the Pacers defense. There was also this time in the 2014 playoffs against the Hawks.

Larry Bird is not having a good time. pic.twitter.com/vVCojwGS9O — SB Nation GIF (@SBNationGIF) April 25, 2014

Larry Legend, y’all.