 clock menu more-arrow no yes
SBNation.com homepage

Filed under:

LeBron James dunks and Larry Bird is ready to turn this car around

Can you blame him?

By Whitney Medworth
/ new

Game 1 of the Cavaliers and Pacers first-round series came down to a final shot. The first quarter of Game 2 was also close, but LeBron James did get in this gorgeous breakaway dunk. But ya know, Larry Bird’s Pacers have been bounced in the playoffs by LeBron three times already. He is tired of it.

Larry is not afraid to show his emotions during a Pacers game. He once did a literal “SMH” at the Pacers defense. There was also this time in the 2014 playoffs against the Hawks.

Larry Legend, y’all.

In This Stream

2017 NBA playoffs scores, highlights, and updates: Cavaliers and Spurs both take 2-0 lead in series

View all 23 stories

Next Up In NBA