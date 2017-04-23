With the Golden State Warriors down 16 midway through the third quarter of Game 3, it looked like the Portland Trail Blazers actually had a chance.

The Warriors were down 82-66 with 6:20 remaining in the quarter, but the Warriors went on a swift and efficient 19-1 run thanks to sharpshooting from Klay Thompson (3-3 from three) and some unbelievable dunks by JaVale McGee and Andre Iguodala:

We’ve seen the Warriors erase bigger leads than this in the past, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise they made this a competitive game.

The third quarter was an absolute thing of beauty, and Golden State now appears primed to steal Game 3 on the Blazers’ home court.