Warriors erase 16-point deficit in 4 minutes against Trail Blazers

This is nothing new for Golden State.

By Michael Brice-Saddler
Golden State Warriors v Portland Trail Blazers - Game Three Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

With the Golden State Warriors down 16 midway through the third quarter of Game 3, it looked like the Portland Trail Blazers actually had a chance.

The Warriors were down 82-66 with 6:20 remaining in the quarter, but the Warriors went on a swift and efficient 19-1 run thanks to sharpshooting from Klay Thompson (3-3 from three) and some unbelievable dunks by JaVale McGee and Andre Iguodala:

We’ve seen the Warriors erase bigger leads than this in the past, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise they made this a competitive game.

The third quarter was an absolute thing of beauty, and Golden State now appears primed to steal Game 3 on the Blazers’ home court.

