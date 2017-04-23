Filed under:
Apr 23, 2017, 9:00am EDT
April 24, 2017
Isaiah Thomas credits teammates for lifting him up during an emotional time in his life
After the Celtics dropped their first two playoff games at home, an emotional Thomas has helped Boston tie the series.
April 24, 2017
Doc Rivers could have signed Joe Ingles. Instead, he let him thrive with the Jazz.
Rivers waived Ingles in 2014 in order to sign Jared Cunningham. Now, the Clippers still have a void at small forward.
April 24, 2017
Cavaliers are first team to advance to Round 2 of NBA Playoffs
The Cavaliers finished their sweep of the Pacers in Round 1
April 24, 2017
Andre Roberson was a Hack-a-Shaq victim. Hopefully, he's the last.
It’s past time the NBA bans the practice of intentionally fouling bad free throw shooters, which we saw in Rockets-Thunder Game 4.
April 24, 2017
17 takeaways from Russell Westbrook's tense postgame press conference
Russ and a reporter got into a postgame press conference tiff. Let's break it down, point by point.
April 24, 2017
Joe Johnson saved the Jazz again against the Clippers
The Clippers have a Joe Johnson problem.
April 23, 2017
Rodney Hood shimmied after his dagger 3-pointer against the Clippers in Game 4
Hood drilled two clutch shots to secure the Jazz’s victory.
April 23, 2017
Blake Griffin and Steve Ballmer were extremely sad watching the Jazz win Game 4
The sad faces were contagious.
April 23, 2017
Jimmy Butler questions Marcus Smart’s toughness, says he’s ‘not about that life’
Butler added Smart needs to ‘calm it down.’
April 23, 2017
A smiling Isaiah Thomas leads Celtics back home tied with Bulls
Celtics-Bulls is all tied up at two games apiece.
April 23, 2017
Robin Lopez interrupts Bulls-Celtics Game 4 to tie Jae Crowder's shoe
The NBA, where amazing happens.
April 23, 2017
Rudy Gobert will return for Clippers-Jazz Game 4
Gobert missed the first three games with a hyperextended knee.
April 23, 2017
Paul George's late-game miss against the Cavaliers is nothing new
George is 2-of-32 on game-tying or go-ahead shots with 15 seconds or fewer remaining.
-
April 23, 2017
Rockets and Thunder forget how to play basketball in ridiculous ending
This was absolutely bonkers.
-
April 23, 2017
Russell Westbrook and the Thunder melt down in crunch time again
Oklahoma City blew a 14-point third-quarter lead to fall to 3-1 in its first-round series.
April 23, 2017
Russell Westbrook posted the fastest playoff triple-double in the last 20 years
He also joined Wilt Chamberlain as the only players in NBA history to record three straight playoff triple-doubles.
-
April 23, 2017
LeBron has won his last 21 1st-round games
Another first-round sweep affords the Cavaliers a week’s worth of rest before their second-round matchup.
-
April 23, 2017
What the hell was J.R. Smith thinking on this pass?
His turnover fortunately didn’t cost Cleveland, though.
-
April 23, 2017
LeBron locked down Stephenson, made him look silly
Stephenson turned a crossover into a turnover.
-
April 23, 2017
LeBron obliterates Thaddeus Young on chasedown block
He did it again.
-
April 23, 2017
Here's another Love-to-LeBron James full-court pass
It’s automatic.
-
April 23, 2017
Celtics look to even series at 2-2 on Sunday
The Celtics need to win Sunday to avoid going down 3-1 in the series.
-
April 23, 2017
Thunder look to tie series with Rockets on Sunday afternoon
Game 4 will air on ABC at 3:30 pm ET.