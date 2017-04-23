 clock menu more-arrow no yes
NBA playoffs Sunday: Cavs & Rockets win, Celtics & Jazz each tie their series

Contributors: SBNation.com Staff
The NBA playoffs continue Sunday. LeBron James and the Cavaliers finished off a sweep of the Pacers, followed by the Rockets coming back to take a 3-1 lead on Oklahoma City, and the Celtics making it four road wins in four games in their series against the Bulls.
26 Total Updates Since
Apr 23, 2017, 9:00am EDT