Jimmy Butler questions Marcus Smart’s toughness, says he’s ‘not about that life’

Jimmy Butler apparently has had enough of Marcus Smart.

After the Chicago Bulls’ 104-95 Game 4 loss to the Boston Celtics on Sunday, Butler called out Smart in the postgame press conference for confronting him and “acting tough,” later adding, “he’s not about that life.”

Jimmy Butler just went all the way in on Marcus Smart pic.twitter.com/GMlmzsXvoS — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) April 24, 2017

“He’s a great actor, acting tough, that’s what he does — but I don’t think he’s about that,” Butler said. “And I’m the wrong guy to get in my face. So he needs to take it somewhere else because I’m not the one for that.”

For reference, here’s the play that Butler is referring to. Smart shoved Butler after losing the ball, causing the two to exchange words:

Jimmy Butler and Marcus Smart get into it.



pic.twitter.com/5yvBaO6xwt — NBA SKITS (@NBA_Skits) April 23, 2017

“We’re not gonna sit here and get in each other’s faces,” Butler added. “Like I said, he’s not about that life. Calm it down.”

The Celtics managed to tie this series up after the Bulls jumped to an unexpected 2-0 lead. It’ll be fun to see how Smart and Butler interact moving forward as things shift back to Boston for Game 5.