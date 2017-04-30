The Clippers curse is real no matter how you look at it. No matter if you do or don’t count injuries, or whatever else may have happened, the Clippers have had it bad. They’ve now lost five straight playoff series in which they’ve had the lead at one point.

2013: 2-0 lead against the Grizzlies

The Clippers blew a good old fashioned lead to the Grizzlies this year.

2014: 1-0 lead against the Thunder

Donald Sterling’s TMZ tape was released this postseason. And while they beat the Warriors in Round 1, who knows what kind of effect that had later on.

2015: 3-1 lead against the Rockets

Chris Paul played through a tough hamstring injury and despite building a 3-1 lead, they still let it slip away.

2016: 2-0 lead against the Trail Blazers

Paul and Blake Griffin both went out with season-ending injuries before Game 3.

2017: 2-1 lead against the Utah Jazz

After going up 2-1 in the series, the Clippers lost Griffin to injury.

No matter how you look at it, the curse of the Clippers has been more than frustrating. Now they’ll have to decide how they want to proceed in the future with Paul and Griffin both having player options for next season. The Lob City era may finally come to an end.

