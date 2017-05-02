 clock menu more-arrow no yes
SBNation.com homepage

Filed under:

  • Stream

NBA Tuesday: Isaiah Thomas scores 53 points to carry the Celtics to a 2-0 lead

Contributors: SBNation.com Staff
/ new
The Wizards and Celtics played the game of the playoffs, with Boston prevailing in overtime thanks to Isaiah Thomas' 53-point performance. Meanwhile, after the Jazz won in seven games, they'll kick off their semifinals series against the presumptive league champion.
10 Total Updates Since
May 2, 2017, 7:11pm EDT