LaVar Ball says you're 'not a big baller' if you can't afford $495 shoes

If you were concerned about the price tag that comes along with the first release of Big Baller Brand shoes, then we have some news for you. According to LaVar Ball, that means you are not in fact a big baller.

Big Baller's loose! If you can't afford the ZO2'S, you're NOT a BIG BALLER! — Lavar Ball (@Lavarbigballer) May 4, 2017

What is funny is that Trey Kerby from The Starters made this exact joke three hours earlier. The jokes literally write themselves.

If you think $495 is a lot for a pair of shoes, you are obviously not a big baller. — Taco Trey Kerby (@treykerby) May 4, 2017

In some ways, LaVar Ball has done a great job at marketing himself and becoming a household name. These kind of remarks won’t help that idea though. Not many people can spend that kind of money on shoes and now he’s really alienating himself from a lot of young kids and fans who may have wanted to support his family. If LaVar Ball wants to sell his shoes for just under $500, that’s his prerogative. But you don’t have to make others feel bad when you do it.