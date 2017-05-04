 clock menu more-arrow no yes
SBNation.com homepage

Filed under:

LaVar Ball says you're 'not a big baller' if you can't afford $495 shoes

New, comments

Well okay then.

By Whitney Medworth
/ new

If you were concerned about the price tag that comes along with the first release of Big Baller Brand shoes, then we have some news for you. According to LaVar Ball, that means you are not in fact a big baller.

What is funny is that Trey Kerby from The Starters made this exact joke three hours earlier. The jokes literally write themselves.

In some ways, LaVar Ball has done a great job at marketing himself and becoming a household name. These kind of remarks won’t help that idea though. Not many people can spend that kind of money on shoes and now he’s really alienating himself from a lot of young kids and fans who may have wanted to support his family. If LaVar Ball wants to sell his shoes for just under $500, that’s his prerogative. But you don’t have to make others feel bad when you do it.

Next Up In NBA

Loading comments...