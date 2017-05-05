LeBron James has no respect for the Toronto Raptors, but that doesn’t mean they have to deal with his disregard for them. That’s what Chauncey Billups, 17-year NBA veteran, thought when he saw James do this against the Raptors, spinning the ball twice like he was shooting around during warm ups before draining a jumper over Serge Ibaka.

On ESPN’s NBA Countdown, Billups said he wouldn’t have stood for that disrespect from James.

Chauncey Billups calls LeBron spinning ball twice before making three-pointer disrespectful: "That would've been a Flagrant 1." pic.twitter.com/vR8vOJ1m4v — Josh Poloha (@JorshP) May 5, 2017

“If LeBron James had spun the ball two times in front of me the other day and shot that shot in front of me the other day, that would have been a flagrant-one. I love Bron! That would have been a flagrant-one. I would have slammed him right out of bounds.”

Billups comes from the hard-nosed Detroit Pistons team which won the 2004 NBA Finals, and played half of his career before the NBA really cracked down aggressively on violence during games after the Malice in the Palace and the 2006 Knicks-Nuggets brawl. So there are reasons why no Raptor is likely to take Billups’ advice in Game 3 despite the two games to none series deficit.

But make no mistake — James doesn’t respect the Raptors. In Game 1, he pretended to drink a fan’s beer. Last season, when the Raptors had tied the series against Cleveland at two games each, James talked about how he had been in “adverse situations” before and that simply wasn’t one of them. A flagrant-one probably wouldn’t change that.