The Warriors survived another Kevin Durant appearance

Let us be clear: The argument that the Warriors are more fun without Kevin Durant has merit. Durant is one of the best isolation players in the league, and he turns to face up one-on-one offense with some regularity. That reduces the amount of insane ball movement we see from the Warriors at times. (That said, Golden State is among the most assist-heavy teams ever.)

But the argument we heard late in the regular season about the Warriors being better without Durant? No. No no no no no. That is just not true.

Durant showed his worth on Saturday as the Warriors beat a frisky Jazz team 102-91 to go up 3-0 in the series and 7-0 in the playoffs. Klay Thompson was cold all night, and Stephen Curry didn't get it going until the fourth. Draymond Green suffered from foul trouble (taking time out to taunt the SLC fans as they jeered him). But Durant was extremely rude all night, both in and out of play. The result: a win.

The Warriors would look completely unbeatable if not for a certain unbeaten team in the East.

The Cavaliers can sweep the Raptors on Sunday. No matter what we think we see during the regular season, LeBron James remains inevitable, writes Paul Flannery in this week's awesome Sunday Shootaround. Dwane Casey's resignation in the wake of Game 3 is super real. We'll see how much fight his Raptors have left. Be sure to check out The List in Shootaround this week: Flanns runs through the crazy turn of events that got an All-Star Isaiah Thomas to Boston. Check it out.

Sunday's schedule:

Cavaliers at Raptors, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC (CLE leads 3-0)

Celtics at Wizards, 6:30 p.m. ET, TNT (BOS leads 2-1)

Spurs at Rockets, 9 p.m. ET, TNT (SAS leads 2-1)

The Spurs are not going to talk to you about their juice.

LeBron says he has nothing left to prove.

The Jazz mascot lingered on the court a little too long for KD's liking. So KD told him to "get the f--k off the court." That mascot complied.

Jeff Van Gundy dancing. This is not a drill. Report to your muster station. I repeat: Jeff Van Gundy dancing. This is not a drill.

The league suspended Kelly Oubre a game for cross-checking Kelly Olynyk. No word on sanctions from the National Society of Athletic Kellys.

Steph and KD bond over the word kerfuffle. Ethan Strauss would be so proud.

Vince Carter built a room in his house for Memphis youngster Deyonta Davis. Vince Carter is the coolest uncle since Phillip Banks.

It's been exactly one year since an NBA head coach was fired. IT'S A WORLD GONE MAD WITH UNPRECEDENTED STABILITY.