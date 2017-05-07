Kyrie Irving's incredible 4th quarter put the Raptors to bed

The Toronto Raptors nearly came all the way back from a 16-point deficit to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers without Kyle Lowry to force a Game 5. Then Kyrie Irving came to life.

An 11-2 run by Irving, and Irving alone, gave the Cavs the last burst of energy they needed to pack things up and head to the Eastern Conference Finals.

It started with a step-back three in typical Irving form, following a series of jaw-dropping dribbles.

Then he went to the free throw line to finish four shots from the stripe, and danced his way to the rim to finish a pair of layups all in just more than two minutes.

He was the scoring partner LeBron James, who finished with 35 points, needed to lock this series up and spare the team another unnecessary 48-minute game.

The Cavs have now swept consecutive series after taking down the Indiana Pacers in the first round, and will have even more time to rest before playing the Boston Celtics or Washington Wizards.

They have Irving’s wild few minutes to thank.