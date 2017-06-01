 clock menu more-arrow no yes
NBA Finals 2017, Warriors vs. Cavaliers: Game 1 schedule and results

The 2017 NBA Finals are finally here. The Warriors struck first in Game 1 with a dominant 113-91 win over the Cavs, led by Kevin Durant's 38 points.

Contributors: SBNation.com Staff
Follow along for updates on Game 1 of the 2017 NBA Finals.

20 Total Updates Since
May 31, 2017, 9:14am EDT