Follow along for updates on Game 1 of the 2017 NBA Finals.
May 31, 2017, 9:14am EDT
June 4, 2017
How Kevin Love or Klay Thompson could swing the entire NBA finals
Love and Thompson were little league teammates, then trade targets. Now they’re playing the same role on the two NBA finals teams.
June 2, 2017
Kevin Durant’s Warriors are becoming unbeatable
It’s only one game, but the NBA Finals may turn into a coronation if KD plays like this.
June 2, 2017
Rihanna was the best part of Game 1 of the NBA Finals
It wasn’t even close y’all.
June 1, 2017
Warriors beat the Cavs so bad Steph Curry had time to casually pick his nose
He gave Klay Thompson some dap afterward too.
June 1, 2017
Rihanna bowed to LeBron James before dabbing at Warriors fans in Game 1 of the Finals
She’s got confidence in the King.
June 1, 2017
The Warriors at their best might be impossible to beat
Golden State probably won’t play like this all series, but their Game 1 showing might not be beatable.
June 1, 2017
2 plays that show how Draymond and KD protect Stephen Curry on defense
This was a major Warriors weakness in last year’s NBA Finals. Draymond Green and Kevin Durant aren’t letting it be this time.
June 1, 2017
Why Kevin Durant had 2 dunks so wide open it looked like a layup line
Golden State’s shooting is so scary, so Cleveland kept giving up open dunks instead. That only made things worse.
June 1, 2017
Kyrie Irving hit a ridiculous 4-point play circus shot in Game 1 against Warriors
It was a smart play by Kyrie.
June 1, 2017
Jeff Van Gundy lost his mind when Rihanna walked by during the NBA Finals
He gets to see the basketball players all the time, ok.
June 1, 2017
Why Mike Brown, Warriors head coach, is also being paid by the Cavaliers
Golden State has Brown under contract, but Cleveland still owes him money.
June 1, 2017
How Kevin Durant ended up on the Warriors
How did the best NBA team of all time add the best free agent in years? Let's look back at every twist and turn of Kevin Durant's free agency saga in one place.
June 1, 2017
NBA FINALS BINGO 2017: Let’s Play!
The only way to really watch the 2017 NBA Finals
June 1, 2017
Warriors owner says the better team lost last year's NBA Finals
Joe Lacob still doesn’t know not to provoke LeBron James.
June 1, 2017
How the Warriors and Cavs grew to hate each other
It began with a regular finals series, and became something different.
May 31, 2017
Will the NBA Finals be worth the wait?
We walk through the leading stories and our predictions heading into Warriors vs. Cavaliers III.