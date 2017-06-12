The Golden State Warriors will have another chance to close out the 2017 NBA Finals in Game 5 against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavaliers put up historic numbers in Game 4 to get their first win of the series but Game 5 shifts back to Oracle Arena. All of our coverage is here.
Jun 12, 2017, 1:10pm EDT
June 15, 2017
Draymond Green slept on Klay Thompson's couch after winning the NBA Finals
The Warriors player talked to Jimmy Kimmel about the team’s celebration.
June 13, 2017
Kevin Durant came in 2nd his whole career. Now he’s finally a champion.
Durant was the second pick, second-best recruit, and second in three MVP races. Of course he went to Golden State.
June 13, 2017
Taco Bell is giving out free food because the Warriors are good at basketball
Remember to thank Kevin Durant!
June 13, 2017
Will the Warriors visit the White House? They haven’t decided yet, despite reports.
But here are reasons to think that they won’t.
June 13, 2017
The Warriors are an embodiment of the NBA’s twisted ring culture
NBA fans demand rings, and Kevin Durant and the Warriors did exactly what they should.
June 13, 2017
Finals Game 5 had the best ratings since Michael Jordan’s last title
The NBA hasn’t seen ratings this high since 1998.
June 13, 2017
Please enjoy these photos of the Warriors partying after the Finals
Golden State celebrated the hell out of their second title in three years.
June 13, 2017
Kevin Durant’s emotions showed why he made his choice
While many didn’t like the choice, it was the best one for Kevin Durant. That’s not debatable.
June 13, 2017
Lil B is the reason Kevin Durant won the NBA Finals
THANK YOU, BASED GOD!
June 13, 2017
Kevin Durant is already one of the best NBA players ever
Kevin Durant proved he’s one of the most singular talents in NBA history during the 2017 Finals
June 13, 2017
David West is finally an NBA champion, and that is a great thing
The stalwart big man chased a ring. So what? He deserved it, and now he has it.
June 13, 2017
Matt Barnes caught a lucky break. Now he’s an NBA champion
Barnes was never supposed to be a Warrior.
June 13, 2017
What Steph Curry sacrificed, and what he won
No one gave up more to make room for Kevin Durant. The two-time MVP never bristled, and now he is rewarded.
June 13, 2017
The 27 best moments from the 2017 NBA Finals
From Rihanna, to 3-1 leads, to deleted “Cavs in 7” tweets, the NBA Finals held plenty of surprises.
June 13, 2017
What do the Cavaliers do now?
Cleveland isn’t good enough to beat the Warriors, and it won’t be easy to change that.
June 13, 2017
NBA Finals 2017: Andre Iguodala showed how much gas he still has left in the tank
The Warriors outscored the Cavaliers by 18 with their 33-year-old sixth man on the floor.
June 13, 2017
LeBron James has to 'sit and figure out' his future vs. Warriors
It’ll be yet another long summer for LeBron.
June 13, 2017
LeBron James averaged the first-ever triple-double in the NBA Finals
Not even Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, or Larry Bird has done this.
June 13, 2017
Draymond Green trashed his post-Finals roast to praise the Cavaliers
This was a genuine speech from Draymond.
June 13, 2017
Warriors celebrated their NBA Finals win with plenty of champagne
Kevin Durant and company enjoyed the bubbly.
June 13, 2017
LeBron James told Kyrie Irving ‘we’ll be back’ immediately after losing to the Warriors
That’s some great leadership by James.
June 13, 2017
Warriors parade 2017: Date, start time announced for NBA championship celebration
The Bay Area is about to have some fun.