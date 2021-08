The Timberwolves shocked the NBA by stealing the All-Star from the Bulls.

Bulls trade Jimmy Butler to Wolves: Everything you need to know

The Minnesota Timberwolves traded Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn, and the No. 7 pick to the Chicago Bulls for Jimmy Butler and the No. 16 pick. The Bulls then used the seventh pick to take sharpshooting big man Lauri Markkanen out of Gonzaga, while the Wolves used the No. 16 pick on Justin Patton from Creighton.

The trade reunites Butler with Minnesota head coach Tom Thibodeau, who was Butler’s head coach in Chicago for the first four years of his career.