Jun 2, 2017, 8:00am EDT
June 5, 2017
The Warriors had the second '50/40/90' game in NBA Finals history
The first time this happened, it was 1986.
June 5, 2017
Klay Thompson bounced back for his best game of the playoffs in Game 2
Thompson pelted the Cavs for 22 points, a game he needed given his struggles throughout the playoffs.
June 5, 2017
Dahntay Jones got away with throwing Steph Curry to the ground during Game 2
This shouldn’t come as a surprise, knowing Jones’ history.
June 4, 2017
Draymond Green fires back at reporter who asked how he’s ‘restrained’ himself
Green was not here for the nonsense.
June 4, 2017
The Cavaliers actually were blown out worse in the first 2 games of the NBA Finals last year
There’s still some hope for Cleveland if history serves as any reminder.
June 4, 2017
KD, Steph, and LeBron were freaking incredible in Game 2
Three MVPs looked the part.
June 4, 2017
Warriors absorbed Cavaliers' best punch and still won by 19
Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson combined for 87 points to take a 2-0 series lead to Cleveland.
June 4, 2017
LeBron James tied Magic Johnson’s NBA Finals record with 8th career triple-double
James picked up the triple-double in the third quarter of Game 2 against the Golden State Warriors.
June 4, 2017
Did J.R. Smith try to slide under Kevin Durant on this closeout?
The closeout has become a big talking point this postseason.
June 4, 2017
The Cavs and Warriors gave us the first half we’ve all wanted in Game 2
Cleveland’s down 3, but they came out swinging and have brought it after dropping Game 1 by 22.
June 4, 2017
Cavaliers vs. Warriors 2017: Start time, TV channel, live updates for NBA Finals Game 2
After getting pummeled by 21 in Game 1, everyone on the Cavaliers has to be better in Game 2; including LeBron James.
June 4, 2017
Kevin Durant magically got this one-handed turnaround shot to fall
Shots like these just make no sense whatsoever.
June 4, 2017
Kevin Love looked horrified watching JaVale McGee’s vicious alley oop
Kevin’s seen some stuff, y’all.
June 4, 2017
LeBron James angry dunking on the Warriors will make you get out of your seat
Andre Iguodala didn’t stand a chance.
June 4, 2017
Watch Carlos Santana’s smooth national anthem for Game 2 of the NBA Finals
A Santana national anthem is always good.
June 4, 2017
NBA Finals live stream: How to watch Cavaliers vs. Warriors Game 2 online
The Warriors will look to make it 2-0 before the series shifts to Cleveland.
June 4, 2017
Cavaliers are going back to the black jerseys they wore to win Game 7 last year
Down 1-0 to the Warriors, the Cavs are switching to the black, sleeved jerseys they wore for must-win Games 5 and 7 in last year’s NBA Finals.
June 4, 2017
Steve Kerr will return to coach Game 2 of the NBA Finals
Kerr will resume his head coaching responsibilities on the sidelines for Game 2.
June 4, 2017
Warriors fans see bias in the NBA's officiating crew for Game 2
It’s true: Scott Foster and Golden State have not got along well over the past few years.
June 4, 2017
If the Cavs’ offense is in trouble, they should chuck the ball out of bounds
We’re being serious. Better than allowing the Warriors a fast break.
June 3, 2017
The solution to the Cavaliers’ defensive woes is to fix their offense
The Cavaliers’ biggest problem in Game 1 wasn’t their defense. It was how their offense put their defense in a bad spot.
June 2, 2017
5 improvements the Cavaliers must make for Game 2
Cleveland played average basketball and was waxed by Golden State in Game 1. Here’s how the Cavs can improve.