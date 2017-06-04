 clock menu more-arrow no yes
SBNation.com homepage

Filed under:

  • Stream

NBA Finals 2017, Warriors vs. Cavaliers: Game 2 schedule and results

The Warriors took a commanding 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals with a 19-point victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 2.

Contributors: SBNation.com Staff
/ new

Follow our NBA Finals live blog for updates and reactions of Game 2, or check out the rest of our coverage below.

24 Total Updates Since
Jun 2, 2017, 8:00am EDT