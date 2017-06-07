Complete coverage of Game 3 of the 2017 NBA Finals. Golden State leads the series, 3-0.
Filed under:
- Stream
Jun 7, 2017, 9:57am EDT
-
June 26, 2017
Kevin Durant showed exactly why the Warriors needed him in the NBA’s Best Playoff Moment
KD came up big in the final minutes of Game 3, which is why the NBA rewarded him.
-
June 13, 2017
5 years later, Kevin Durant gets his revenge on LeBron James
Durant’s previous foray into the Finals, oft forgotten, was spoiled by LeBron and the Heat. KD returned the favor in 2017.
-
June 8, 2017
Kevin Durant is set to become the most efficient scorer in NBA Finals history
If Durant’s numbers stay the same, he’ll have shooting percentages better than anyone else in Finals history.
-
June 8, 2017
Let's stop dragging LeBron James for passing the ball in the clutch
LeBron James passed the ball to Kyle Korver on that pivotal possession in Game 3 because that's who he is, win or lose.
-
June 8, 2017
The Warriors beat the Cavs in the 2 minutes LeBron James was on the bench
Cleveland outscored Golden State by seven in LeBron’s 46 minutes on the floor. They still lost by five.
-
June 8, 2017
Draymond Green told Kevin Durant the Warriors mostly needed him for the NBA Finals
Durant scored 31 points and hit the game-winner in Game 3. This is why the Warriors wanted him.
-
June 8, 2017
The Warriors won the only playoff game that mattered
The NBA had an incredible regular season, but the postseason really only came down to one night.
-
June 8, 2017
How the Cavaliers blew a 6-point lead in 3 minutes in Game 3
Cleveland had their chance to bury Golden State and instead went scoreless in the final 3:09. Here’s why.
-
June 8, 2017
LeBron’s best isn’t enough against these Warriors
LeBron James and Kyrie Irving played out of their minds, and yet Golden State still came away up 3-0.
-
June 8, 2017
This terrible Cavs stat accidentally turned into our last ever 3-1 joke
The tweet was meant to point out Cleveland’s struggles late in Game 3, but instead just reminded us of 2016.
-
June 8, 2017
LeBron says Warriors have ‘most firepower’ he’s seen. He’s right.
It’s high praise, and it’s true.
-
June 8, 2017
Steve Kerr says Kevin Durant 'knows this is his moment'
A 14-point 4th quarter and big shot from Durant helped get the Warriors a 3-0 series lead.
-
June 8, 2017
The Cavs have never let LeBron down more than in Game 3
It had shades of the 2009 Eastern Conference Finals.
-
June 8, 2017
LeBron and Kyrie were phenomenal. It didn’t matter.
A combined 77 points, and the Cavaliers still didn’t have enough in Game 3.
-
June 8, 2017
J.R. Smith tweets and deletes 'Cavs in 7' immediately after going down 3-0
He later said he was hacked.
-
June 8, 2017
Game 3 of the NBA Finals was everything we wanted
Game 3 was perfect basketball promising a competitive series ... and then Golden State won.
-
June 8, 2017
Iguodala stripped LeBron to (probably) seal the Finals
Game 3 came down to the wire. The Warriors prevailed.
-
June 8, 2017
The Warriors avoiding a 3-1 lead is the only drama left
It’s just math.
-
June 7, 2017
LeBron had an all-time Finals game and lost
James played Game 3 like it was a video game, especially in the first half. It wasn’t enough.
-
June 7, 2017
Mark Jackson has been saying ‘full steam of head,’ but we’re here to help
Who knew he was such a word mixologist?
-
June 7, 2017
Kyrie Irving torched the Warriors for a pair of spectacular layups in the 3rd quarter
Kyrie is looking like a magician.
-
June 7, 2017
Kyrie Irving made a rebound over Zaza Pachulia look comically easy
LOOK AT THIS REBOUND!
-
June 7, 2017
Draymond couldn't help but smile watching Korver dunk
Good sportsmanship!
-
June 7, 2017
Kyrie Irving put the entire Warriors’ roster on skates
How did he even do this?
-
June 7, 2017
KD tried so hard to prevent a Draymond technical. He failed.
It was a laudable effort anyway.