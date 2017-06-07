 clock menu more-arrow no yes
SBNation.com homepage

Filed under:

  • Stream

NBA Finals 2017, Warriors vs. Cavaliers: Golden State 118, Cleveland 113

The Cleveland Cavaliers put up a fight in Game 3, but Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors staged an incredible comeback in the final minutes on Wednesday night in Cleveland.

Contributors: SBNation.com Staff
/ new

Complete coverage of Game 3 of the 2017 NBA Finals. Golden State leads the series, 3-0.

35 Total Updates Since
Jun 7, 2017, 9:57am EDT