2017 NBA Finals - Game Four

Warriors vs. Cavs 2017: NBA Finals Game 4 news, highlights, and more

The Cavaliers were able to prevent history by handing the Warriors their first loss of the postseason.

Contributors: SBNation.com Staff
The Golden State Warriors had a chance to be the first team to finish the postseason 16-0, but the Cleveland Cavaliers were having none of it. A 49-point first quarter and an 86-point first half kept Cleveland alive with a 137-116 win in Game 4. All of our coverage is here.

34 Total Updates Since
Jun 9, 2017, 7:53am EDT