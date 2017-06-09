The Golden State Warriors had a chance to be the first team to finish the postseason 16-0, but the Cleveland Cavaliers were having none of it. A 49-point first quarter and an 86-point first half kept Cleveland alive with a 137-116 win in Game 4. All of our coverage is here.
Jun 9, 2017, 7:53am EDT
June 13, 2017
The Cavaliers' poor defense meant they were doomed in the NBA Finals all along
The Warriors exposed a defense that was already in decline.
June 13, 2017
The Warriors should stay together for a long time. Blame the NBA for that
The new CBA actually makes it easier for the Warriors to keep dominating ... and it doesn’t expire until 2023.
June 13, 2017
Kevin Durant wins 2017 NBA Finals MVP award
Kevin Durant was named the 2017 NBA Finals MVP after leading the Warriors to their second championship in three years.
June 10, 2017
Game 4 was the Cavaliers' Big 3 at their best. Can they do it again?
Cleveland’s Big 3 was amazing on Friday. Their only chance to win this series is to keep it up.
June 10, 2017
NBA referees take responsibility for confusion on Draymond Green’s technical fouls
The officiating crew says it didn’t clearly convey that Green’s first technical foul should have been assigned to Steve Kerr.
June 10, 2017
Tristan Thompson might be back
If Thompson’s cooking again, the Cavs are a different team.
June 10, 2017
Steph Curry and Kevin Durant couldn't believe a reporter asked about Steph's squatting
They were all, *stale face emoji*
June 10, 2017
Charles Barkley will miss rest of NBA Finals at a 'fat farm'
Barkley is getting in shape, but he’ll miss his TV appearances.
June 10, 2017
Kyrie Irving got revenge for Warriors saying they wanted to win title in Cleveland
Not in their house ... at least not twice.
June 10, 2017
LeBron James really threw the ball off the backboard to himself in the NBA Finals
That’s some ‘NBA Street’ stuff.
June 10, 2017
The referees were a disaster in Game 4
Officiating turned the game into a partial sideshow.
June 10, 2017
Barkley's only 'keys to the game' for Cavaliers are prayer
Bold strategy. And it kinda worked?
June 10, 2017
That ridiculous Game 4 was exactly what the NBA Finals needed
Nothing that happened with the Warriors and the Cavaliers made sense, but we loved it all the same.
June 10, 2017
The Cavs’ first-half shot chart is basketball magic
Cleveland had an 86-point first half. Here’s a picture of it.
June 10, 2017
Kyrie Irving went from bad to irreplaceable to force Game 5
Elimination games bring out the best in Irving. Friday showed that.
June 10, 2017
Cavaliers score 137 points in Game 4, the most in an NBA Finals game in 30 years
Cleveland shot the lights out in Game 4, dropping 86 in the first half and 137 for the game.
June 10, 2017
7 reasons Game 4 was a beautiful mess of epic proportions
That was some sort of basketball game.
June 9, 2017
Cavaliers fan checks the wind after Ian Clark's airball
There appears to be a slight draft in the Q.
-
Kyrie is such a good ball-handler, the refs missed this backcourt call
That’s an understandable mistake.
-
Draymond Green couldn't believe he got a technical foul for elbowing Iman Shumpert in the head*
*The technical was later rescinded. Or something.
-
LeBron James got a shot stuck between the rim and the backboard in the NBA Finals
I’ve never seen anything so beautiful.
-
What the internet thinks Dwyane Wade does for a living, based on his outfit
Twitter thinks Wade is very talented.
-
How to live stream Warriors vs. Cavaliers Game 4
We could be watching history with Golden State vying for the first 16-0 postseason.