John Wall says Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers must stand up for Colin Kaepernick

John Wall has noticed the NBA’s biggest stars tackling social issues. Now the Washington Wizards point guard is wondering why their NFL counterparts aren’t doing the same thing.

At media day Monday, Wall spoke about Colin Kaepernick and the lack of public support he’s received from the NFL’s most recognizable names.

If you look at us and our Players Association, Chris Paul is president. Most of our franchise guys and big-time players around the league are African-Americans. You have Chris Paul, you have Dwyane Wade, you have Carmelo Anthony, you have LeBron James that went and talked out at the ESPYS. African-American guys come from college and are great quarterbacks. You get to the NFL and what do they try to do? Change our position. Why? Because franchise guys are quarterbacks. You have guys like Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, love those guys, very talented. Until those guys come out and speak, I don’t think the NFL is going to make any adjustments.

Wall compared the situation with Kaepernick to the one the NBA faced with disgraced Clippers owner Donald Sterling. For something to change, Wall says NFL superstars like Brady and Rodgers must follow the vocal lead of NBA stars like James and Anthony.

Both the NFL and NBA made headlines over the weekend for trading barbs with President Donald Trump. After Trump responded to Stephen Curry saying he wasn’t interested in going to the White House, James tweeted his support for Curry while admonishing Trump:

U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up! — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 23, 2017

Sunday in the NFL was also dominated by protests following Trump’s criticism of national anthem protests. Wall’s point is while the NBA’s biggest stars have been vocal about social issues, NFL headliners like Brady and Rodgers have been cautious with their comments.

For more on the NBA’s reaction to Trump at media day around the league, follow our roundup of comments.