The 2018-19 SB Nation NBA season predictions game

The NBA season is kicking off, and nothing’s more fun than predicting the future, right? So the SB Nation NBA team worked together to do our own predictions for the 2018-19 season — with a twist.
It’s the 2018-19 NBA Predictions Game, and here’s how it works:
We’re trying to guess the first time something happens in a number of different categories. For example: the first player to record a triple double, the first team to come back from down 20, and so forth. Everyone needed to make a different choice for each question.
Your participants: Whitney Medworth, Mike Prada, Ricky O’Donnell, Matt Ellentuck, Seerat Sohi, Zito Madu, and Kristian Winfield.
There were 25 questions this group has to answer, broken down as follows:
- 12 two-point questions.
- Six four-point questions.
- Four six-point questions
- Two eight-point question.
- One win-big prediction worth 10 points. (This one is very important).
- There are also opportunities for bonus points on certain questions
It should go without saying, but preseason doesn’t count. The Timberwolves’ preseason players-only meeting is off the board, for example — they’d need to have another players-only meeting to qualify for that question. Same goes for Kawhi Leonard’s incredibly awkward media day laugh for the final question.
We’ll track whose predictions prove true as the season goes on.
Here are the current standings:
- Mike Prada: 2 points
- Seerat Sohi: 2 points
- Matt Ellentuck: 2 points
- Everyone else: 0 points
The latest
October 18
- Ben Simmons posted a triple double in a win over the Bulls. Though he was not the first player to reach that benchmark — Elfrid Payton beat him by one day — he was the first of the seven we chose. So Matt wins Question 11 (2 points).
- Al-Farouq Aminu on JaVale McGee wins the first poster dunk of the season! But none of us had either player, so the points can still be claimed.
- Kelly Olynyk finished two-tenths of a second short of the season’s first buzzer beater.
- John Wall and Derrick Jones Jr. got into the first skirmish of the season, but nobody picked either of them, surprisingly.
October 17
- Seerat wins Question 5 (2 points) for Kawhi Leonard’s MVP chants.
- Elfird Payton posted the league’s first triple double (Question 11), but nobody picked him, so that question is still on.
- Mike Conley on Cory Joseph is the first ankle-breaker of the season (Question 2), but nobody had him.
- The Hornets nearly rallied from a 20-point deficit against the Bucks (Question 10), but fell one point short.
- Jared Dudley air-balled a free throw (Question 8), but nobody picked him.
October 16
- Mike wins Question 8 (2 points) for Charles Barkley mispronouncing Luka Doncic’s name.
Here are our picks:
Part I: Worth 2 points each
1. Who will be the first player to unleash a new signature celebration?
Ricky O’Donnell: JaVale McGee
Zito Madu: Damian Lillard
Matt Ellentuck: Cameron Payne
Seerat Sohi: Trae Young
Kristian Winfield: Donovan Mitchell
Mike Prada: Kyrie Irving
Whitney Medworth: Russell Westbrook
2. Who will be the first player to break someone’s ankles? (Bonus point if you guess the person whose ankles they break).
Ricky: Kyrie Irving on Jerryd Bayless
Zito: Chris Paul
Matt: Luka Doncic on Marvin Bagley
Seerat: Stephen Curry
Kristian: Lance Stephenson on any Suns player
Mike: Jamal Murray on Stephen Curry
Whitney: James Harden
Mike Conley on Cory Joseph on Oct. 17 was our first ankle-breaker, but nobody picked either player.
OH MY! CONLEY DROPS CORY JOSEPH!#NBATipOff #AGS pic.twitter.com/4geJNIebRD— ALL GRIND SPORTS (@allgrindsports) October 18, 2018
3. What will be the first significant Wojbomb?
Ricky: Wolves won’t trade Jimmy Butler
Zito: Kevin Love has been traded
Matt: Clippers are in advanced talk with Blazers for C.J. McCollum
Seerat: Kyrie Irving had secret meeting with other star players to partner up in New York
Kristian: Timberwolves are closing in on a deal for Jimmy Butler
Mike: Clippers have “significant shot” at landing Kawhi Leonard
Whitney: This is likely the last year for KD in Golden State
4. What is the first name Charles Barkley mispronounces?
Ricky: Svi Mykhailiuk Zito: Deandre Ayton Matt: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Seerat: Moritz Wagner Kristian: Rodions Kurucs
Mike: Luka Doncic
Whitney: Mo Bamba
THE WINNER: Mike Prada!
During the Warriors-Thunder highlights on opening night, Chuck pronounced the Mavericks’ rookie sensation’s name as Don-CHICK. It’s actually pronounced DON-chitch. Hear it for yourself.
“You’re sleeping on the Dallas Mavericks, with Don-Chick, Dennis Smith Jr., and DeAndre Jordan. Lot better.”
5. Who will be the first player to get MVP chants that hasn’t won MVP before? (No picking LeBron, Harden, KD, Steph, or Russ)
Ricky: Giannis Antetokounmpo Zito: Donovan Mitchell Matt: Anthony Davis
Seerat: Kawhi Leonard
Kristian: D’Angelo Russell Mike: Kyrie Irving Whitney: Victor Oladipo
THE WINNER: Seerat Sohi!
They weren’t overwhelming chants, but we’ll allow them.
A modest MVP chant breaks out for a second as Kawhi shoots his second FT.— Raptors HQ (@RaptorsHQ) October 18, 2018
Devin Booker and Boban Marjanovic (lol) also received MVP chants on Oct. 17, but both games ended later than Toronto’s and nobody had them anyway.
6. Who will be the first player to hit 10 3s in a game?
Ricky: Stephen Curry
Zito: Klay Thompson
Matt: Allen Crabbe
Seerat: Bradley Beal
Kristian: Jamal Crawford
Mike: Lou Williams
Whitney: Damian Lillard
7. Who will be the first player to complain about an All-Star snub, either for themselves on behalf of a teammate?
Ricky: Bradley Beal
Zito: John Wall
Matt: Devin Booker
Seerat: DeMar DeRozan
Kristian: Lou Williams
Mike: Hassan Whiteside
Whitney: Damian Lillard
8. Who will be the first player to airball a free throw?
Ricky: Dwight Howard
Zito: JaVale McGee
Matt: LeBron James
Seerat: DeAndre Jordan
Kristian: Andre Roberson
Mike: Markelle Fultz
Whitney: Andre Drummond
Jared Dudley was the first player to do this during an Oct. 17 game against the Pistons, but nobody picked him, so the competition is still on.
@Krisplashed Dudley just air balled FT. is that the first one and did you pick him?— Ethan Zombek (@ezbeezy214) October 17, 2018
9. Who will be the first team to go on 10-game winning OR losing streak?
Ricky: Atlanta Hawks
Zito: Golden State Warriors
Matt: Phoenix Suns
Seerat: Oklahoma City Thunder
Kristian: New York Knicks
Mike: Boston Celtics
Whitney: Houston Rockets
10. Who will be the first team to come back from a deficit of 20 points or more and win? (Bonus point if you guess the opponent)
Ricky: Golden State Warriors
Zito: New Orleans Pelicans
Matt: Houston Rockets
Seerat: Boston Celtics (vs. Detroit Pistons on Oct. 30)
Kristian: Atlanta Hawks
(at Knicks on Oct. 17)
Mike: Los Angeles Lakers (at Timberwolves on Oct. 29)
Whitney: Indiana Pacers
Kristian cannot get the bonus point because the Knicks beat the Hawks, but he still can get two points if the Hawks rally against another team.
11. Who will be the first player to record a triple double?
Ricky: Lonzo Ball Zito: Russell Westbrook
Matt: Ben Simmons
Seerat: Nikola Jokic Kristian: Giannis Antetokounmpo Mike: Anthony Davis Whitney: LeBron James
THE WINNER: Matt Ellentuck
We were all wrong about who would be first ...
THERE IT IS!— The Bird Writes (@thebirdwrites) October 18, 2018
ELFRID PAYTON TRIPLE DOUBLE IN HIS FIRST GAME AS A PELICAN
... but of the ones we chose, Simmons got on the board earliest with a 13-point, 13-rebound, 11-assist performance on Oct. 18 against the Bulls.
12. When will LeBron James send his first cryptic tweet or Instagram post?
Ricky: Feb. 14
Zito: Dec. 12th
Matt: Feb. 4
Seerat: Dec. 21
Kristian: Feb. 5
Mike: Nov. 3
Whitney: Never, because he won’t send one all season
Part II: 4 points each
13. Who will be the first player to poster dunk on somebody? (Bonus two points if you guess the player they dunk on).
Ricky: Ben Simmons on Aron Baynes
Zito: Giannis Antetokounmpo
Matt: Russell Westbrook over Marvin Bagley
Seerat: Jayson Tatum over Joel Embiid
Kristian: LeBron James over Draymond Green
Mike: Zach LaVine over Nikola Jokic
Whitney: Joel Embiid
The real answer is Al-Farouq Aminu over JaVale McGee on Oct. 18.
Al-Farouq Aminu on JaVale’s head pic.twitter.com/7vtCOSpvGZ— Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) October 19, 2018
But nobody picked them, so we’ll keep this going.
14. Who will be the first player or coach to get ejected from a game?
Ricky: Luke Walton
Zito: Gregg Popovich
Matt: Serge Ibaka
Seerat: Draymond Green
Kristian: David Fizdale
Mike: Tom Thibodeau
Whitney: Kevin Durant
15. Who will get into the first on-court skirmish of the season?
Ricky: Robin Lopez
Zito: Terry Rozier
Matt: Andrew Wiggins
Seerat: Draymond Green
Kristian: Marcus Smart
Mike: Markieff Morris
Whitney: C.J. McCollum
The correct answer was John Wall and Derrick Jones Jr on Oct. 18.
Derrick Jones Jr didn't appreciate this shove from John Wall.— Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) October 19, 2018
Can any lip readers tell us what Wall said to Jones? pic.twitter.com/x2VV0k4iMA
But somehow, nobody picked Wall. An oversight on our part.
16. Which team will have the first players-only meeting? (Bonus two points: Which player will lead OR be the subject of the meeting?)
Ricky: Wizards
Zito: Bucks
Matt: Blazers, led by Damian Lillard
Seerat: Pistons, led by Reggie Jackson
Kristian: Nuggets, to address Isaiah Thomas
Mike: Raptors, led by Kyle Lowry
Whitney: 76ers, led by JJ Redick
17. Which team will be first to beat their over/under projection?
Ricky: Brooklyn Nets (32 wins)
Zito: Oklahoma City Thunder (48.5 wins)
Matt: Milwaukee Bucks (47.5 wins)
Seerat: Cleveland Cavaliers (30.5 wins)
Kristian: Portland Trail Blazers (42 wins)
Mike: Memphis Grizzlies (33 wins)
Whitney: Chicago Bulls (30 wins)
18. Which player or coach will blow up at the media first?
Ricky: Jimmy Butler
Zito: Russell Westbrook
Matt: David Fizdale
Seerat: Kyle Lowry
Kristian: Alvin Gentry
Mike: Gregg Popovich
Whitney: Kevin Durant
Part III: 6 points each
19. Who will be the first coach fired?
Ricky: Dave Joerger
Zito: Scott Brooks
Matt: Igor Kokoskov
Seerat: Tom Thibodeau
Kristian: Alvin Gentry
Mike: Fred Hoiberg
Whitney: Mike Malone
This isn’t good news for Whitney.
The Denver Nuggets have signed head coach Michael Malone to a contract extension.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 17, 2018
20. Which game will feature the first 30-point blowout? (Three points if you predict the right team to win or lose, but the wrong game).
Ricky: 76ers over Hawks on Oct. 29
Zito: Warriors over Jazz on Oct. 19
Matt: Bucks over Knicks on Oct. 22
Seerat: Warriors over Knicks on Oct. 26
Kristian: Celtics over Knicks on Oct. 20
Mike: Warriors over Nets on Nov. 10
Whitney: Rockets vs Pistons on Nov. 21
21. Who will be the first rotation player not named Jimmy Butler (or in a deal for Jimmy Butler) to get traded?
Ricky: D’Angelo Russell
Zito: Nikola Vucevic
Matt: C.J. McCollum
Seerat: Damian Lillard
Kristian: Spencer Dinwiddie
Mike: Patrick Beverley
Whitney: J.R. Smith
22. Who will be the first player to score 50 points in a game?
Ricky: James Harden
Zito: Anthony Davis
Matt: Giannis Antetokounmpo
Seerat: Steph Curry
Kristian: Jamal Crawford
Mike: Damian Lillard
Whitney: Devin Booker
Part IV: 8 points each
23. Who will be the first big man to go coast-to-coast? (Yes, they have to finish the play. No, they can’t be a point forward.)
Ricky: Joel Embiid
Zito: Blake Griffin
Matt: Jaren Jackson Jr.
Seerat: Al Horford
Kristian: Nikola Jokic
Mike: Andre Drummond
Whitney: Anthony Davis
24. Who will be the first player to hit a buzzer-beater, either to win or tie a game? (These must be actual buzzer beaters, i.e. 0.0 on the clock. Bonus four points if you predict the right game).
Ricky: Jimmy Butler
Zito: LeBron James
Matt: James Harden vs. Jazz on Oct. 24
Seerat: Kyrie Irving vs. 76ers on Oct. 16
Kristian: D’Angelo Russell vs. Knicks on Oct. 19
Mike: Khris Middleton vs. 76ers on Oct. 24
Whitney: Steph Curry
So close, Kelly Olynyk! But 0.0 means 0.0.
GAME WINNER ALERT @KellyOlynyk puts the Wizards away! pic.twitter.com/Euoik9BCIq— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) October 19, 2018
Part V: 10 points
25. Who will be the first player to be the face of a new ubiquitous meme we’ll be sharing all season?
Ricky: Giannis Antetokounmpo
Zito: Kawhi Leonard
Matt: Russell Westbrook
Seerat: Jaylen Brown
Kristian: Jimmy Butler
Mike: Kyrie Irving
Whitney: Joel Embiid
