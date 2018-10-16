The 2018-19 SB Nation NBA season predictions game

The NBA season is kicking off, and nothing’s more fun than predicting the future, right? So the SB Nation NBA team worked together to do our own predictions for the 2018-19 season — with a twist.

It’s the 2018-19 NBA Predictions Game, and here’s how it works:

We’re trying to guess the first time something happens in a number of different categories. For example: the first player to record a triple double, the first team to come back from down 20, and so forth. Everyone needed to make a different choice for each question.

Your participants: Whitney Medworth, Mike Prada, Ricky O’Donnell, Matt Ellentuck, Seerat Sohi, Zito Madu, and Kristian Winfield.

There were 25 questions this group has to answer, broken down as follows:

12 two-point questions.

Six four-point questions.

Four six-point questions

Two eight-point question.

One win-big prediction worth 10 points. (This one is very important).

There are also opportunities for bonus points on certain questions

It should go without saying, but preseason doesn’t count. The Timberwolves’ preseason players-only meeting is off the board, for example — they’d need to have another players-only meeting to qualify for that question. Same goes for Kawhi Leonard’s incredibly awkward media day laugh for the final question.

We’ll track whose predictions prove true as the season goes on.

Here are the current standings:

Mike Prada: 2 points Seerat Sohi: 2 points Matt Ellentuck: 2 points Everyone else: 0 points

The latest

October 18

October 17

Seerat wins Question 5 (2 points) for Kawhi Leonard’s MVP chants.

for Kawhi Leonard’s MVP chants. Elfird Payton posted the league’s first triple double (Question 11), but nobody picked him, so that question is still on.

Mike Conley on Cory Joseph is the first ankle-breaker of the season (Question 2), but nobody had him.

The Hornets nearly rallied from a 20-point deficit against the Bucks (Question 10), but fell one point short.

Jared Dudley air-balled a free throw (Question 8), but nobody picked him.

October 16

Mike wins Question 8 (2 points) for Charles Barkley mispronouncing Luka Doncic’s name.

Here are our picks:

Part I: Worth 2 points each

1. Who will be the first player to unleash a new signature celebration?

Ricky O’Donnell: JaVale McGee

Zito Madu: Damian Lillard

Matt Ellentuck: Cameron Payne

Seerat Sohi: Trae Young

Kristian Winfield: Donovan Mitchell

Mike Prada: Kyrie Irving

Whitney Medworth: Russell Westbrook

2. Who will be the first player to break someone’s ankles? (Bonus point if you guess the person whose ankles they break).

Ricky: Kyrie Irving on Jerryd Bayless

Zito: Chris Paul

Matt: Luka Doncic on Marvin Bagley

Seerat: Stephen Curry

Kristian: Lance Stephenson on any Suns player

Mike: Jamal Murray on Stephen Curry

Whitney: James Harden

Mike Conley on Cory Joseph on Oct. 17 was our first ankle-breaker, but nobody picked either player.

3. What will be the first significant Wojbomb?

Ricky: Wolves won’t trade Jimmy Butler

Zito: Kevin Love has been traded

Matt: Clippers are in advanced talk with Blazers for C.J. McCollum

Seerat: Kyrie Irving had secret meeting with other star players to partner up in New York

Kristian: Timberwolves are closing in on a deal for Jimmy Butler

Mike: Clippers have “significant shot” at landing Kawhi Leonard

Whitney: This is likely the last year for KD in Golden State

4. What is the first name Charles Barkley mispronounces?

Ricky: Svi Mykhailiuk

Zito: Deandre Ayton

Matt: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Seerat: Moritz Wagner

Kristian: Rodions Kurucs

Mike: Luka Doncic

Whitney: Mo Bamba

THE WINNER: Mike Prada!

During the Warriors-Thunder highlights on opening night, Chuck pronounced the Mavericks’ rookie sensation’s name as Don-CHICK. It’s actually pronounced DON-chitch. Hear it for yourself.

“You’re sleeping on the Dallas Mavericks, with Don-Chick, Dennis Smith Jr., and DeAndre Jordan. Lot better.”

5. Who will be the first player to get MVP chants that hasn’t won MVP before? (No picking LeBron, Harden, KD, Steph, or Russ)

Ricky: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Zito: Donovan Mitchell

Matt: Anthony Davis

Seerat: Kawhi Leonard

Kristian: D’Angelo Russell

Mike: Kyrie Irving

Whitney: Victor Oladipo

THE WINNER: Seerat Sohi!

They weren’t overwhelming chants, but we’ll allow them.

A modest MVP chant breaks out for a second as Kawhi shoots his second FT. — Raptors HQ (@RaptorsHQ) October 18, 2018

Devin Booker and Boban Marjanovic (lol) also received MVP chants on Oct. 17, but both games ended later than Toronto’s and nobody had them anyway.

6. Who will be the first player to hit 10 3s in a game?

Ricky: Stephen Curry

Zito: Klay Thompson

Matt: Allen Crabbe

Seerat: Bradley Beal

Kristian: Jamal Crawford

Mike: Lou Williams

Whitney: Damian Lillard

7. Who will be the first player to complain about an All-Star snub, either for themselves on behalf of a teammate?

Ricky: Bradley Beal

Zito: John Wall

Matt: Devin Booker

Seerat: DeMar DeRozan

Kristian: Lou Williams

Mike: Hassan Whiteside

Whitney: Damian Lillard

8. Who will be the first player to airball a free throw?

Ricky: Dwight Howard

Zito: JaVale McGee

Matt: LeBron James

Seerat: DeAndre Jordan

Kristian: Andre Roberson

Mike: Markelle Fultz

Whitney: Andre Drummond

Jared Dudley was the first player to do this during an Oct. 17 game against the Pistons, but nobody picked him, so the competition is still on.

@Krisplashed Dudley just air balled FT. is that the first one and did you pick him? — Ethan Zombek (@ezbeezy214) October 17, 2018

9. Who will be the first team to go on 10-game winning OR losing streak?

Ricky: Atlanta Hawks

Zito: Golden State Warriors

Matt: Phoenix Suns

Seerat: Oklahoma City Thunder

Kristian: New York Knicks

Mike: Boston Celtics

Whitney: Houston Rockets

10. Who will be the first team to come back from a deficit of 20 points or more and win? (Bonus point if you guess the opponent)

Ricky: Golden State Warriors

Zito: New Orleans Pelicans

Matt: Houston Rockets

Seerat: Boston Celtics (vs. Detroit Pistons on Oct. 30)

Kristian: Atlanta Hawks (at Knicks on Oct. 17)

Mike: Los Angeles Lakers (at Timberwolves on Oct. 29)

Whitney: Indiana Pacers

Kristian cannot get the bonus point because the Knicks beat the Hawks, but he still can get two points if the Hawks rally against another team.

11. Who will be the first player to record a triple double?

Ricky: Lonzo Ball

Zito: Russell Westbrook

Matt: Ben Simmons

Seerat: Nikola Jokic

Kristian: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Mike: Anthony Davis

Whitney: LeBron James

THE WINNER: Matt Ellentuck

We were all wrong about who would be first ...

THERE IT IS!



ELFRID PAYTON TRIPLE DOUBLE IN HIS FIRST GAME AS A PELICAN — The Bird Writes (@thebirdwrites) October 18, 2018

... but of the ones we chose, Simmons got on the board earliest with a 13-point, 13-rebound, 11-assist performance on Oct. 18 against the Bulls.

12. When will LeBron James send his first cryptic tweet or Instagram post?

Ricky: Feb. 14

Zito: Dec. 12th

Matt: Feb. 4

Seerat: Dec. 21

Kristian: Feb. 5

Mike: Nov. 3

Whitney: Never, because he won’t send one all season

Part II: 4 points each

13. Who will be the first player to poster dunk on somebody? (Bonus two points if you guess the player they dunk on).

Ricky: Ben Simmons on Aron Baynes

Zito: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Matt: Russell Westbrook over Marvin Bagley

Seerat: Jayson Tatum over Joel Embiid

Kristian: LeBron James over Draymond Green

Mike: Zach LaVine over Nikola Jokic

Whitney: Joel Embiid

The real answer is Al-Farouq Aminu over JaVale McGee on Oct. 18.

Al-Farouq Aminu on JaVale’s head pic.twitter.com/7vtCOSpvGZ — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) October 19, 2018

But nobody picked them, so we’ll keep this going.

14. Who will be the first player or coach to get ejected from a game?

Ricky: Luke Walton

Zito: Gregg Popovich

Matt: Serge Ibaka

Seerat: Draymond Green

Kristian: David Fizdale

Mike: Tom Thibodeau

Whitney: Kevin Durant

15. Who will get into the first on-court skirmish of the season?

Ricky: Robin Lopez

Zito: Terry Rozier

Matt: Andrew Wiggins

Seerat: Draymond Green

Kristian: Marcus Smart

Mike: Markieff Morris

Whitney: C.J. McCollum

The correct answer was John Wall and Derrick Jones Jr on Oct. 18.

Derrick Jones Jr didn't appreciate this shove from John Wall.



Can any lip readers tell us what Wall said to Jones? pic.twitter.com/x2VV0k4iMA — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) October 19, 2018

But somehow, nobody picked Wall. An oversight on our part.

16. Which team will have the first players-only meeting? (Bonus two points: Which player will lead OR be the subject of the meeting?)

Ricky: Wizards

Zito: Bucks

Matt: Blazers, led by Damian Lillard

Seerat: Pistons, led by Reggie Jackson

Kristian: Nuggets, to address Isaiah Thomas

Mike: Raptors, led by Kyle Lowry

Whitney: 76ers, led by JJ Redick

17. Which team will be first to beat their over/under projection?

Ricky: Brooklyn Nets (32 wins)

Zito: Oklahoma City Thunder (48.5 wins)

Matt: Milwaukee Bucks (47.5 wins)

Seerat: Cleveland Cavaliers (30.5 wins)

Kristian: Portland Trail Blazers (42 wins)

Mike: Memphis Grizzlies (33 wins)

Whitney: Chicago Bulls (30 wins)

18. Which player or coach will blow up at the media first?

Ricky: Jimmy Butler

Zito: Russell Westbrook

Matt: David Fizdale

Seerat: Kyle Lowry

Kristian: Alvin Gentry

Mike: Gregg Popovich

Whitney: Kevin Durant

Part III: 6 points each

19. Who will be the first coach fired?

Ricky: Dave Joerger

Zito: Scott Brooks

Matt: Igor Kokoskov

Seerat: Tom Thibodeau

Kristian: Alvin Gentry

Mike: Fred Hoiberg

Whitney: Mike Malone

This isn’t good news for Whitney.

The Denver Nuggets have signed head coach Michael Malone to a contract extension. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 17, 2018

20. Which game will feature the first 30-point blowout? (Three points if you predict the right team to win or lose, but the wrong game).

Ricky: 76ers over Hawks on Oct. 29

Zito: Warriors over Jazz on Oct. 19

Matt: Bucks over Knicks on Oct. 22

Seerat: Warriors over Knicks on Oct. 26

Kristian: Celtics over Knicks on Oct. 20

Mike: Warriors over Nets on Nov. 10

Whitney: Rockets vs Pistons on Nov. 21

21. Who will be the first rotation player not named Jimmy Butler (or in a deal for Jimmy Butler) to get traded?

Ricky: D’Angelo Russell

Zito: Nikola Vucevic

Matt: C.J. McCollum

Seerat: Damian Lillard

Kristian: Spencer Dinwiddie

Mike: Patrick Beverley

Whitney: J.R. Smith

22. Who will be the first player to score 50 points in a game?

Ricky: James Harden

Zito: Anthony Davis

Matt: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Seerat: Steph Curry

Kristian: Jamal Crawford

Mike: Damian Lillard

Whitney: Devin Booker

Part IV: 8 points each

23. Who will be the first big man to go coast-to-coast? (Yes, they have to finish the play. No, they can’t be a point forward.)

Ricky: Joel Embiid

Zito: Blake Griffin

Matt: Jaren Jackson Jr.

Seerat: Al Horford

Kristian: Nikola Jokic

Mike: Andre Drummond

Whitney: Anthony Davis

24. Who will be the first player to hit a buzzer-beater, either to win or tie a game? (These must be actual buzzer beaters, i.e. 0.0 on the clock. Bonus four points if you predict the right game).

Ricky: Jimmy Butler

Zito: LeBron James

Matt: James Harden vs. Jazz on Oct. 24

Seerat: Kyrie Irving vs. 76ers on Oct. 16

Kristian: D’Angelo Russell vs. Knicks on Oct. 19

Mike: Khris Middleton vs. 76ers on Oct. 24

Whitney: Steph Curry

So close, Kelly Olynyk! But 0.0 means 0.0.

GAME WINNER ALERT @KellyOlynyk puts the Wizards away! pic.twitter.com/Euoik9BCIq — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) October 19, 2018

Part V: 10 points

25. Who will be the first player to be the face of a new ubiquitous meme we’ll be sharing all season?

Ricky: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Zito: Kawhi Leonard

Matt: Russell Westbrook

Seerat: Jaylen Brown

Kristian: Jimmy Butler

Mike: Kyrie Irving

Whitney: Joel Embiid

Would you have picked someone else for any of these categories? Share your answers in the comments.