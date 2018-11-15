After signing with the Houston Rockets as a free agent in August, forward Carmelo Anthony and the team are parting ways in November, after the veteran played just 10 games with the franchise.

“After much internal discussion, the Rockets will be parting ways with Carmelo Anthony and we are working toward a resolution,” Rockets general manager Daryl Morey said on Nov. 15. “Carmelo had a tremendous approach during his time with the Rockets and accepted every role head coach Mike D’Antoni gave him. The fit we envisioned when Carmelo chose to sign with the Rockets has not materialized, therefore we thought it was best to move on as any other outcome would have been unfair to him.”