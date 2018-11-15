The latest Warriors spat between Kevin Durant and Draymond Green Green missed the Nov. 13 game against the Hawks

Draymond Green and Kevin Durant got into a shouting match at the end of regulation in a loss to the Clippers on Nov. 12, with the Warriors kerfuffle including Green calling the pending free agent Durant a bitch.

The two-time defending NBA champions suspended Green one game for conduct detrimental to the team. Upon his return, Green told reporters that no internal struggle would hurt the Warriors.

“You think you saw something before, good luck with us now,” Green said. “We’re not going to crumble over an argument.”