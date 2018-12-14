James Harden is why you still have to take the Rockets seriously

The Rockets are indeed under .500 in the middle of December, with as many losses as they had in early March last season. But you still have to take them seriously, because they still have a healthy, in-shape James Harden. This is obvious stuff, to the point where it feels ridiculous to put words to it. But there are enough people questioning whether the Rockets will make the playoffs and do any damage there that it needs to be said.

To wit, Harden had his fourth career 50-point triple-double on national TV Thursday night against the Lakers. He and Westbrook are literally the only two players in the league who can do this: they have seven combined in their careers, all within the past three seasons. In the rest of league history, there have been six total, and none since 1975 (Kareem Abdul-Jabbar).

Harden did it Thursday against a good Lakers defense. This is a good opportunity to note that for all of the concern about shooting slumps for Chris Paul, Eric Gordon and other Rockets, the Rockets are now No. 5 in offense on the season, and since Nov. 10 not only have the league’s best offense, but one that two points per 100 possessions better than last season’s historically good offense.

The defense is quite bad, and that should really be the focus of all Rockets concern going forward. But an elite, all-time offense is back, and Harden is having an MVP-like season again, and that matters for the playoff race and the playoff battles to come.

Scores

Lakers 111, Rockets 126

Clippers 87, Spurs 125

Bulls 91, Magic 97

Mavericks 89, Suns 99

Schedule

Friday Night Highlights:

Pacers at Sixers, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Thunder at Nuggets, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN

Raptors at Blazers, 10 p.m. ET, League Pass

Warriors at Kings, 10 p.m. ET, League Pass

Saturday Night Showdowns:

Lakers at Hornets, 7 p.m. ET, League Pass

Celtics at Pistons, 7 p.m. ET, League Pass

Rockets at Grizzlies, 7 p.m. ET, League Pass

Clippers at Thunder, 9 p.m. ET, League Pass

Sunday Selections:

Lakers at Wizards, 6 p.m. ET, League Pass

Kings at Mavericks, 7 p.m. ET, League Pass

Raptors at Nuggets, 8 p.m. ET, League Pass

Full schedule here.

