The 6 funniest things about James Harden’s double-step-back travel that wasn’t called

Two things can be true about James Harden: He’s one of the best offensive players in NBA history, AND he gets away with a disproportionate amount of egregious travels.

Maybe it’s his left-handedness that catches referees off guard, or maybe the moves happen so quick in real time that it’s tough to blow the whistle.

Either way, look at this hot garbage double-step-back three:

What should we call this James Harden move?



@ESPNNBApic.twitter.com/C5cog9IhVB — SB Nation (@SBNation) December 18, 2018

This ... is a travel. Instead, Ricky Rubio was called for a foul in what was then a three-point game with less than a minute to go. (The Jazz lost by 5.)

I don’t even know what else to say. He took so many steps back he looked like someone trying to impersonate James Harden. And it almost looked fluent? Like, Harden maybe practices the step-step back-back knowing he won’t get called for a walk.

For those who need it broken down

Here’s step-back 1:

And here’s step-back 2:

Yep. That’s a travel. A real bad one. And a lotta people had stuff to say about it.

A few of the best moments from this:

Candace Parker singing the “Running Man” song throughout the entirety of Harden’s step-backs.

If you listen back to the original video, Parker starts singing on the second playback.

THIS IS NOT NEW!

CP3 has called out the running man Harden move before.

2. James Harden refusing to snitch on himself

James Harden: “What do you want me to say? Tell on myself?” https://t.co/XSdE77kijh — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) December 18, 2018

The Stepback King has no reason to tell the teacher he forgot to assign homework.

3. Ricky Rubio giving the no-answer, answer

Ricky Rubio on the Harden stepback++:



Rubio: "You watch the play?"

Me: "Yeah."

Rubio: "What do you think?"

Me: "I personally thought it was a travel."

Rubio: "I'm not going to answer, but I think 100 percent of the people know the answer." — Andy Larsen (@andyblarsen) December 18, 2018

The poor guy never learned how to defend that move.

4. Rudy Gobert in awe of the new move he learned

Rudy Gobert on the Harden step-back-into-the-step-back 3: "I didn't see it live, I saw the video. That's a new move." — Andy Larsen (@andyblarsen) December 18, 2018

Nobody wanted to eat a fine after this one, huh.

5. Isaiah Thomas discovering how he can make his comeback

Come on cuz lol... There letting that happen now? Lol I’m really bout to be unguardable https://t.co/hMM7tYJaKT — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) December 18, 2018

This is going to become the left-handed point guard move, isn’t it?

6. Andre Iguodala alerting the authorities on Twitter

Hahaha the Warriors are absolutely done with this guy.

Did you enjoy this blog? See you here again, same time next travel.