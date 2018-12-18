26 tip jar ideas coffee shops should use to get money out of sports fans

A brilliant idea was shared on the internet for once. Someone made a pair of polarizing tip jars to coerce generous customers into participating in our generation’s most intense debate: LeBron James or Michael Jordan. A photo was taken here:
This is funny lol pic.twitter.com/1bkGlr2Pnd— Kyle Ratke (@Kyle_Ratke) December 18, 2018
(The King seems comfortably ahead.)
So that got the people of SB Nation thinking about what the most divisive 2018 sports tip jar pairings would look like.
Here’s our list, which you can comment about in the section below:
- Serena Williams vs. The Chair Ref
- Geno Auriemma vs. Coach K
- Water vs. Gatorade
- Science professor Kyrie Irving vs. Science professor Steph Curry
- Gatorade vs. Powerade
- “It’s a Travel” vs. “Who cares that’s a cool dunk”
- Warriors with KD vs. Warriors without KD
- Skip Bayless vs. Stephen A. Smith
- Dunk on someone vs. take a charge
- Sparks vs. Lynx
- Kahlil Mack vs. 2 first-rounders
- Warriors vs. Josh Duhamel
- Fergie vs. National Anthem
- JaVale McGee’s rat tail vs. JaVale McGee’s fanny pack
- MarShon Brooks vs. Dillon Brooks
- Draymond vs. KD
- Quiresultan (KD’s burner) vs. U Bum
- KD’s burner vs. Bryan Colangelo’s burner
- Sonics vs. Thunder
- Drake vs. Ninja
- Taysom Hill vs. Taylor Swift
- Mo Bamba the athlete vs. Mo Bamba the song
- Zion Williamson vs. Zia Cooke
- Luka Doncic vs. Trae Young vs. Marvin Bagley vs. DeAndre Ayton
- The Kings Are Maybe Good? vs. The Browns Are Maybe Good?
- Ben Simmons vs. The 3-point line
Loading comments...