 clock menu more-arrow no yes

26 tip jar ideas coffee shops should use to get money out of sports fans

Sports fans are passionate, and some might be willing to pay to show their devotion. Here are some ideas.

By Matt Ellentuck and sbnationstaff

A brilliant idea was shared on the internet for once. Someone made a pair of polarizing tip jars to coerce generous customers into participating in our generation’s most intense debate: LeBron James or Michael Jordan. A photo was taken here:

(The King seems comfortably ahead.)

So that got the people of SB Nation thinking about what the most divisive 2018 sports tip jar pairings would look like.

Here’s our list, which you can comment about in the section below:

  1. Serena Williams vs. The Chair Ref
  2. Geno Auriemma vs. Coach K
  3. Water vs. Gatorade
  4. Science professor Kyrie Irving vs. Science professor Steph Curry
  5. Gatorade vs. Powerade
  6. “It’s a Travel” vs. “Who cares that’s a cool dunk”
  7. Warriors with KD vs. Warriors without KD
  8. Skip Bayless vs. Stephen A. Smith
  9. Dunk on someone vs. take a charge
  10. Sparks vs. Lynx
  11. Kahlil Mack vs. 2 first-rounders
  12. Warriors vs. Josh Duhamel
  13. Fergie vs. National Anthem
  14. JaVale McGee’s rat tail vs. JaVale McGee’s fanny pack
  15. MarShon Brooks vs. Dillon Brooks
  16. Draymond vs. KD
  17. Quiresultan (KD’s burner) vs. U Bum
  18. KD’s burner vs. Bryan Colangelo’s burner
  19. Sonics vs. Thunder
  20. Drake vs. Ninja
  21. Taysom Hill vs. Taylor Swift
  22. Mo Bamba the athlete vs. Mo Bamba the song
  23. Zion Williamson vs. Zia Cooke
  24. Luka Doncic vs. Trae Young vs. Marvin Bagley vs. DeAndre Ayton
  25. The Kings Are Maybe Good? vs. The Browns Are Maybe Good?
  26. Ben Simmons vs. The 3-point line

Next Up In NBA

This Article has a component height of 7. The sidebar size is short.

Loading comments...