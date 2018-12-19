Here is every time LeBron James had his dunk blocked

Brooklyn Nets center Jarrett Allen did what few dare to in trying to block a LeBron James dunk on Tuesday night, and finished the job like only seven guys before him. It was Allen’s biggest moment to date, and even put The King on the defensive after the game.

Jarrett Allen got another one. LeBron no sir. pic.twitter.com/qVt8MuzCYP — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) December 19, 2018

“He’s in his 20s; I’m in my 30s,” James said, according to ESPN’s Ian Begley. “It takes me a little longer to get warmed up. But that’s fine. I mean, you’re a shot-blocker. You should, you can, get a block. It happens. It’s probably all over social media, so that’s cool.”

He was right that it was all over social media. Watching the outstretched arms of Allen that amass to 7’6 worth of wingspan reject the greatest to do it is mesmerizing, after all.

After the game Allen spoke about the calculated risk he took.

“If you go up and you block it, you’re going to be on the highlight,” Allen said, according to Begley. “You get dunked on, you’re going to be on the highlight. So just go up and protect the rim.”

Allen’s stroke of heroics will be filed in a vault of just eight other rejected LeBron James dunks out of 1,850 attempts, according to ESPN stats and info.

Here’s a list of the others to accomplish that goal:

Amar’e Stoudemire, Nov. 10, 2004

LeBron went for the dunk of his life facing away from the hoop. Amar’e wasn’t letting that happen.

Amar’e Stoudemire, Dec. 1, 2004

Stat clipped the shot right before it was about to hit the net. Twice in one year!

Jermaine O’Neal, Dec. 23, 2005

This was on the first play of the game! Young LeBron had no chance.

Gerald Henderson, Dec. 26, 2012

Henderson got Bron on the chasedown. Sheesh.

Mason Plumlee, April 8, 2014

Nets fans surely remember this game-saving stuff.

Myles Turner, Feb. 1, 2016

As a rookie, Turner pinned LeBron. Damn!

Andre Drummond, Nov. 18, 2016

LeBron was going FULL SPEED too.

Kelly Oubre, April 5, 2018

Oubre blocked him on a tip-in attempt!

Jarrett Allen, welcome to history.

**BONUS**

Marcus Smart’s block gets an honorary mention. It came in the postseason.