Chris Paul is injured and the Rockets are doomed again

Just as the Houston Rockets hit .500 and started making their climb up the Western Conference standings, disaster strikes. Chris Paul injured his hamstring during the Rockets’ loss in Miami on Thursday, and will have an MRI on Friday. Mike D’Antoni’s instant prognosis is that CP3 will be out for “some time.”

The Rockets have struggled with CP3 out of the lineup and can’t afford to struggle right now. Houston has lost the last nine games it has played without CP3, going back to last April. That includes Games 6 and 7 of the Western Conference Finals, when the Rockets were one win away from the NBA Finals and, probably, a path to the championship.

However, the Rockets did have success early last season with CP3 out for an extended stretch: Paul missed 14 games in October and November 2017, and Houston went 10-4 on their way to the No. 1 seed. The Rockets overall don’t look as good this year as they were last season, but that precedent is important. Through James Harden, all things are possible.

The bigger concern than the next month or so is the next four years. CP3 is half of a season into a $160 million contract. Every little injury has the chance to slam the Rockets’ championship window shut. Here’s to hoping for a full recovery, no matter how fast it is.

Scores

Rockets 99, Heat 101

Mavericks 121, Clippers 125

Schedule

All times Eastern. Games are on League Pass unless otherwise indicated.

Selections from Friday:

Bucks at Celtics, 8, ESPN

Jazz at Blazers, 10

Grizzlies at Kings, 10

Pelicans at Lakers, 10:30, ESPN

Selections from Saturday:

Nuggets at Clippers, 5

Raptors at Sixers, 7:30, NBA TV

Spurs at Rockets, 8

Mavericks at Warriors, 8:30

Thunder at Jazz, 9

Selections from Sunday:

Wizards at Pacers, 5

Hornets at Celtics, 6

Pelicans at Kings, 6

Timberwolves at Thunder, 8

Clippers at Warriors, 8:30

Grizzlies at Lakers, 9:30

Full schedule here.

Links

Uh, everyone has been wrong about Buddy Hield’s age since he entered the NBA. Wikipedia might be to blame.

Harry Lyles Jr. celebrates the unintentional comedy of Klay Thompson.

Kofie Yeboah celebrates the greatest NBA Christmas commercial ever.

Seerat Sohi on Luka Doncic’s love affair with pressure.

T.J. McConnell’s got some takes on The Process.

Someone thought it was a good idea to hire Rick Pitino to coach Greek power Panathinkaikos.

Some awesome Kings fans are trying to send 2,000 foster kids to a game against the Spurs. Playoff implications! Help out if you can.

Sue Bird is the (well-deserving) Outsports Female Athlete of the Year.

Ha ha ha in Week 1 Trevor Ariza declares that the Wizards’ real problem is effort.

Scott Cacciola on the five players remaining from the 2003 NBA Draft class.

Jared Dubin with a smart piece on how everyone is playing like the Rockets, which hurts the Rockets.

The Hornets are in a bad place, but the alternative is worse.

Rest in peace, Eddie.

Shareef Abdur-Rahim on inspiring the next generation of American Muslims.

Be excellent to each other.