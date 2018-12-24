Stephen Curry and the Warriors are unfair

When you think of a Stephen Curry game-winner, you rarely think of anything but a deep shot. But Curry pulled out a different type of dagger on Sunday night in a Warriors win over the Clippers.

With seconds ticking down and the game tied at 127, Curry ran a quick, high pick and roll to get switched onto Montrezl Harrell, he lured Harrell to the right and cut hard left to get into the lane. Once there, Draymond Green sealed Avery Bradley well enough to give Curry an option to go with his right hand off the window, using his body to keep Harrell from reaching over.

Steph attacks and scoops it in with 0.5 left to win it for the @warriors!#DubNation 129#ClipperNation 127 pic.twitter.com/ohIIy5adMa — NBA (@NBA) December 24, 2018

Curry’s timing and body control were impeccable, and it’s a nice reminder that when he needs or wants to, Curry can work the dribble-drive as well as almost anyone.

The Clippers shot 18-23 on threes and lost. Because the Warriors.

Scores

Hawks 98, Pistons 95

Wizards 89, Pacers 105

Hornets 103, Celtics 119

Suns 103, Nets 111

Bulls 112, Cavaliers 92

Heat 115, Magic 91

Pelicans 117, Kings 122

Timberwolves 114, Thunder 112

Clippers 127, Warriors 129

Mavericks 118, Blazers 121 (OT)

Grizzlies 107, Lakers 99

Schedule

No games on Monday. Since we won’t have a regular newsletter on Tuesday, here’s the Christmas Day schedule.

All times Eastern.

Bucks at Knicks, noon, ESPN

Thunder at Rockets, 3 p.m., ABC

Sixers at Celtics, 5:30 p.m., ABC

Lakers at Warriors, 8 p.m., ESPN and ABC

Blazers at Jazz, 10:30 p.m., ESPN

Links

Luka Doncic hit a crazy, crazy shot to send Mavericks-Blazers to overtime. But overtime is also known as Dame Time. Portland wins. Dallas is on a bad little skid.

Jaren Jackson Jr. hit a stepback dagger three over the Greatest Player of His Generation to seal a Grizzlies win. These rookies ...

Deandre Ayton had 26 and 18 one game after having 26 and 17. THESE ROOKIES ...

Mike Prada breaks down the purpose and benefit of the Kings’ need for speed. Sacramento had two huge comebacks over the weekend where it certainly looked like they wore down opponents.

The skidding Celtics had a team meeting over the weekend. DUN DUN DUN.

Mark Cuban said some wild stuff about AAU basketball and the European model and I dug into what he is really saying.

Ron Baker had a strange week.

Rob Mahoney on three players on the verge of breakouts.

What Reggie Lewis left in his wake 25 years ago.

LeBron capped off the made-for-TV Anthony Davis Goes to L.A. week on ESPN’s family of networks by declaring that he plays by the tampering rules, by which he means that the rules don’t actually apply to star players and as such, as a star player, he doesn’t care.

Everybody loves Ed Davis.

Tyson Chandler on setting screens.

Zito Madu on Russell Westbrook taking a step back (not a stepback).

And finally, Spencer Hall with some sweet words on what watching LeBron’s viral parenting moment meant to him.

Be excellent to each other.