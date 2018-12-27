The 10 best quotes from Gregg Popovich, the NBA’s delightful curmudgeon

Over the years, Gregg Popovich has had no issue saying what’s on his mind in press conferences. Sometimes it’s political, other times it’s humorous, and on occasion, you have no clue what in the heck he’s saying.

He brought that weird vibe back when asked about Nuggets star Nikola Jokic “revolutionizing” the game. His response, according to the San Antonio News-Express’ Jeff McDonald:

“When I think of revolutions, I think of people like Che Guevara and Vladimir Ilyich Lenin. I don’t think of Jokic, so I think you are a bit hyperbolic there. But he is one heck of a player.”

Just your typical NBA coach throwing around historical references many folks have to Google!

Pop has been known to embarrass some reporters on live television with uncomfortably frank answers, which got old quick. But the NBA’s grouch has become more light-hearted with his quirky humor off-camera to media, and it’s been delightful.

Here are some of the best examples:

Pop being very concerned about the planets

A question that started with bench play ended in a response from Pop about NASA’s discovery of new planets. Seriously, watch.

One of the best moments from Popovich today... planets over basketball..."get over yourself" #Spurs pic.twitter.com/IJMYGQ9AHb — Jabari Young (@JabariJYoung) May 13, 2016

“NASA discovered all those habitable planets the other day,” he said. “Do you guys know about that? … 1,200 habitable planets. And then last night somebody lost a basketball game. Come on. Get over yourself.”

Pop having no grasp on happiness

“I don’t even understand the word ‘happy,’ ” Popovich said in Nov. of 2016 according to the San Antonio Express-News.” ‘Happy’ is a stupid word. It really is. It makes no sense.”

Pop describing what winning is

In 2015, a reporter asked Pop to describe his team’s win, which is a very vague question!

His response: “How do I describe the win? It’s a good win. I don’t know how you describe a win. It’s better than a loss. I’m not trying to be flip or anything, I just don’t know how you describe wins.”

Pop telling Steve Kerr a humorous semi-vulgarity

In 2016, someone asked Pop if he still gives Warriors head coach Steve Kerr any advice.

His response, “I hate Steve Kerr. If he asks me anything I tell him to go urinate in a bucket.”

Popovich on if he still gives Kerr advice: "I hate Steve Kerr. If he asks me anything I tell him to go urinate in a bucket." — Ann Killion (@annkillion) October 26, 2016

Pop comparing Zaza Pachulia’s tripping of Kawhi Leonard to manslaughter

Remember that play in the 2017 playoffs that may have ruined Leonard’s stay in San Antonio permanently? The one where Zaza tripped him and ended Leonard’s playoff run to injury.

Remember when Pop compared it to MANSLAUGHTER?

A very angry Gregg Popovich on Zaza Pachulia's intent to cause harm to Kawhi Leonard in Game 1. pic.twitter.com/PRxmBcIfVs — Casey Keirnan (@CaseyKeirnan) May 15, 2017

“Who gives a damn about what his intent was,” Pop said. “You ever heard of manslaughter? You still go to jail, I think, when you’re texting and you kill someone. All I care is all I saw. All I care about is what happened. And the history there exacerbates the whole situation and makes me very angry.”

Pop not being satisfied with a Coach of the Month Award

Pop doesn’t care for plaques and honor. He wants tangible luxury items.

Asked about winning December’s Coach of the Month Award during the 2015-16 season, he said, according to McDonald, “I think you should at least get a car. If you don’t get a car, I don’t give a damn.”

Pop on winning Coach of the Month: "I think you should at least get a car. If you don't get a car, I don't give a damn." — Jeff McDonald (@JMcDonald_SAEN) January 4, 2016

Pop not caring much for analytics

Based on the numbers of mid-range shots his team takes, it’s obvious Pop isn’t too keen on some key analytical principles, though he’s acknowledged their value in helping previous teams win. He had his words for that in 2016, according to McDonald:

Pop, on the analytics revolution: "I look at the analytics. Some of it is very worthwhile. Some of it is superfluous poppycock.” — Jeff McDonald (@JMcDonald_SAEN) January 5, 2016

SUPERFLUOUS. POPPYCOCK.

Pop saying his win total is worth more than his grandchildren

When asked about his win total over the years in 2017, Pop said, according to the San Antonio Express-News:

“It’s the most important thing in my life. My grandchildren can take a hike. What I might do when I retire, what kind of wine I’m going to drink — all those things pale in comparison when I think about how many wins I have. “I hope I can coach long enough to get more than anybody has ever had.”

Pop saying he offered his kids for LaMarcus Aldridge to join the Spurs

Pop doesn’t like playing into the theatrics. When asked how he got Aldridge to San Antonio, according to NESN, he said, “I was there,” Popovich said. “I was involved. I spoke. I begged. I got on my knees. I offered my children. Things like that.”

Pop explaining why he donates to charity

Thanks for the memes, Pop.