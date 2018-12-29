Lou Williams is very good at getting buckets. He’s No. 1 in the league in scoring among all players averaging less than 25 minutes per game. He’s No. 11 among all players in per-minute scoring.

Lou Williams is especially good at getting buckets late. He’s No. 3 in the league (behind LeBron James and Kemba Walker) in fourth quarter points per game this season. Williams is a huge reason the Clippers win close games — he’s a net +1.7 when on the court in fourth quarters this year.

Related to these Lou Williams facts is the fact that Lou Williams is colder than narwhal’s flipper. You know this because how else could Lou get so many buckets — especially in the fourth quarter — if he weren’t so cold?

We have additional evidence as to Lou Williams’ very cold nature from the Clippers’ win over the Lakers on Friday.

First, some background on air guitars in the NBA.

Lance Stephenson is not a person worth celebrating, but as an idiosyncratic oddball player prone to starring in memes he gets a lot of attention.

Stephenson’s current viral bread and butter is his celebration: after a particularly Stephensonian play, he’ll play a little air guitar for entirely unknown reasons. Here’s an example.

Just a couple weeks ago, Lance strummed a little and picked up a technical foul for his troubles.

Lance got T'd up for doing the AIR GUITAR (via @BleacherReport) pic.twitter.com/c8YWCPMDxq — SLAM (@SLAMonline) December 16, 2018

No one else in the NBA does this. James Harden has his nosebleed and Russell Westbrook rocks the baby to sleep, but Lance Stephenson is the guitarist of the league.

Now back to Lou Williams being colder than a Finnish ice fisher.

This is Lou Williams nailing a late dagger over Lance Stephenson and then doing Lance Stephenson’s patented air guitar celebration right in Lance Stephenson’s face.

Lou Williams gave Lance a taste of his own medicine. pic.twitter.com/qFk2oz6vmt — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 29, 2018

He didn’t even smile. He’s not playing. Turn on the defroster, sister, I can’t see anything but ice.