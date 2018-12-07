Weird, Carmelo Anthony’s gone but the Rockets are still broken

The Houston Rockets got crushed by the Utah Jazz in front of their gods and mine and the millions of people watching TNT on Thursday. The Rockets dropped to 11-13, 13th place in the West and six games out of the No. 1 seed. Here’s a sign of how things have changed: last season, the Rockets didn’t pick up their 14th loss until March 9. If Houston loses in Dallas on Saturday, they’d be picking up Loss No. 14 three months earlier.

Hiding Carmelo Anthony in a secure location didn’t fix the team. Houston has regressed at both ends. Last season, the Rockets were No. 1 in offense and No. 9 in defense. This year, they are No. 9 in offense and No. 26 in defense. Since Carmelo left the rotation for good on November 10, the Rockets’ offense has bounced back -- it’s No. 1 over that span, thanks to James Harden’s heroics. But the defense is No. 27 since Melo left. He wasn’t the problem.

Losing Trevor Ariza, relying on an aging Chris Paul, relying on James Harden on defense, and stretching P.J. Tucker a little too thin is the problem.

The Rockets figured out they couldn’t use Melo quickly. Now they need to figure out how to solve their defensive issues on the fly. Jeff Bzdelik’s return didn’t fix it. Melo’s exile didn’t fix it. It’s on the players there right now to find a solution, or else the Rockets are going to have to brawl just to get into the playoffs.

Good Morning It’s Basketball NBA news and links delivered to your inbox each weekday, so you never miss out. Your email address Subscribe By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy.

Scores

Knicks 100, Celtics 128

Suns 86, Blazers 108

Rockets 91, Jazz 118

Schedule

Selections from Friday:

Sixers at Pistons, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

Grizzlies at Pelicans, 8 p.m. ET, League Pass

Lakers at Spurs, 8:30 p.m. ET, League Pass

Warriors at Bucks, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Selections from Saturday:

Rockets at Mavericks, 6 p.m. ET, League Pass

Kings at Pacers, 7 p.m. ET, League Pass

Lakers at Grizzlies, 8 p.m. ET, League Pass

Timberwolves at Blazers, 10 p.m. ET, NBA TV

Selections from Sunday:

Pelicans at Pistons, 3:30 p.m. ET, League Pass

Bucks at Raptors, 6 p.m. ET, NBA TV

Jazz at Spurs, 7 p.m. ET, League Pass

Full schedule here.

Links

Kristian Winfield with a big piece on Montrezl Harrell’s motor as explained by the people who know him best.

Tamryn Spruill on whether Derek Fisher is the right coach for a talented but aging Sparks team.

The Lakers’ funny roster is actually working. Dan Devine tries to make sense of their success.

The Clippers’ fatal flaw on the road.

Are we witnessing Chris Paul’s decline?

There’s a rumor LeBron wants the Lakers to explore adding Carmelo. Please, no.

Chris Herring on the Nuggets’ defense getting better.

Has Gordon Hayward played himself back into the starting lineup?

What kind of offense are the Knicks actually running?

The reality of having Russell Westbrook as a teammate. Despite his divisive game, history is going to shine bright on Westbrook. (Of course, he has a lot of career left.)

Kirk Goldsberry on the death of the midrange and who it took with it to the basketball grave. As someone who fancied himself at the vanguard of the army fighting against long twos a decade ago, I have mixed feelings.

Tom Haberstroh on the data that actually correlates to actual wins and losses.

Are the Sixers at legal risk over the handling of Markelle Fultz?

Things are so strained in Miami that Erik Spoelstra and Hassan Whiteside are arguing about whether the latter had to go to the bathroom with 40 seconds in a blowout loss or if that’s a cover story.

This is the best time to be a Mavericks fan since 2011.

Michael Pina calls for the Spurs to tank.

And finally: the life and times of Allen Iverson, by Allen Iverson.

Be excellent to each other.