11 things that happened since the last time LeBron James missed the NBA Finals

Well, folks. After 8 straight years in the NBA Finals, LeBron James will be absent in the 2019 rendition. I mean, LeBron didn’t even make the playoffs which has been weird, but a Finals without him is even more weird. Heck, Draymond Green even said so himself.

“It’s just weird,” Green said. “More as a basketball fan than anything: ’Damn, Bron not there.’ It’s super weird. You always relish the opportunity to play against a talent like that.”

So what was the world like the last time we had a playoffs without LeBron James? Well, the year was 2010 and things were a lot different. And here’s to hoping we get playoff LeBron back soon.

1. Kesha’s Tik Tok was the number one song of the year

2. Apple released the first iPad.

3. Everyone and I mean everyone was playing Angry Birds on their phone.

4. Toy Story 3 was the biggest grossing movie of the year.

5. But Social Network won Best Picture at the Oscars.

6. One Direction auditioned on the X-Factor as individuals, were formed into arguably the biggest boy band of all time, had five albums -- four of which debuted at No. 1 -- four world tours, then broke up, with all five members going on to have successful solo careers, including three more number one albums from Harry Styles, Niall Horan, and Zayn Malik, which tied the Beatles for a band with the most solo number one albums, all while LeBron James was running the Eastern Conference.

7. Oprah was still on television every day in the afternoon

8. Vuvuzelas took over the World Cup

9. Mad Men won best Drama at the Emmy’s

10. Lost had it’s final season and I still haven’t seen it, so I’m still confused.

11. And Jayson Tatum was a baby.