Kyle Korver had jokes when asked if he was surprised a 1-seed got swept

The No. 4 seed Cleveland Cavaliers completed a 4-0 sweep of the No. 1 seed Toronto Raptors on Monday night, and after the game, a reporter asked Kyle Korver if he was surprised such a rare event like that happened. The Cavs guard, who was a key member of the 2015 No. 1 seed Atlanta Hawks team that was swept by LeBron James, in fact, was not surprised.

Reporter: I’m sure you go into a series thinking you can do what you guys did, but still, nonetheless, is the No. 1 seed being swept like that any surprise at all? It’s been a long time since something like that’s happened. Korver (completely joking): Hmm.. When did that happen last time? I don’t know ... ... ... ... ... ... Atlanta ... uhh

Please look at Korver’s face when he thought about how James completely dismantled his top-seed team. Look at it.

That is the face of a man who played a star role in a franchise that’s gone 0-12 against LeBron James in the playoffs. The Hawks are the No. 1 “Destroyed By LeBron in the Playoffs” team according to this SB Nation ranking.

It’s a good thing for Korver that he joined The King.