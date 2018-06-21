At long last, the 2018 NBA Draft has arrived. Outside of Arizona center Deandre Ayton going No. 1 to the Phoenix Suns, there remains so much uncertainty throughout the top-10 on the day of the draft.
The Sacramento Kings — arguably the league’s most unpredictable franchise — hold the keys to the draft at No. 2. Their decision will set off a chain reaction throughout the lottery. Atlanta at No. 3 and Memphis at No. 4 have been rumored to potentially be shopping their picks in recent weeks, with the Grizzlies looking to off-load Chandler Parsons’ contract in any deal.
As for Dallas at No. 5, Orlando at No. 6 and Chicago at No. 7 .... who knows. This draft is going to be so unpredictable that a Thursday morning mock feels like it will be antiqued in a few hours. Alas, we’ll do it anyway.
You’ll find more analysis below. Also be sure to check out our Perfect Pick mock draft that ran earlier this week.
2018 NBA mock draft
|Team
|Player
|Team
|Player
|1. Phoenix Suns
|Deandre Ayton
|2. Sacramento Kings
|Luka Doncic
|3. Atlanta Hawks
|Marvin Bagley III
|4. Memphis Grizzlies
|Mohamed Bamba
|5. Dallas Mavericks
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
|6. Orlando Magic
|Wendell Carter Jr.
|7. Chicago Bulls
|Michael Porter Jr.
|8. Cleveland Cavaliers
|Trae Young
|9. New Yorks Knicks
|Mikal Bridges
|10. Philadelphia 76ers
|Miles Bridges
|11. Charlotte Hornets
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|12. Los Angeles Clippers
|Collin Sexton
|13. Los Angeles Clippers
|Robert Williams
|14. Denver Nuggets
|Kevin Knox
|15. Washington Wizards
|Jerome Robinson
|16. Phoenix Suns
|Lonnie Walker IV
|17. Milwaukee Bucks
|Troy Brown
|18. San Antonio Spurs
|Zhaire Smith
|19. Atlanta Hawks
|Kevin Huerter
|20. Minnesota Timberwolves
|Donte DiVincenzo
|21. Utah Jazz
|Elie Okobo
|22. Chicago Bulls
|Keita Bates-Diop
|23. Indiana Pacers
|Jalen Brunson
|24. Portland Trail Blazers
|Chandler Hutchison
|25. Los Angeles Lakers
|Mitchell Robinson
|26. Philadelphia 76ers
|Josh Okogie
|27. Boston Celtics
|Dzanan Musa
|28. Golden State Warriors
|Melvin Frazier
|29. Brooklyn Nets
|Aaron Holiday
|30. Atlanta Hawks
|Grayson Allen
- Sacramento is looking at Marvin Bagley III, Michael Porter Jr. and Luka Doncic at No. 2. Bagley has been viewed as the front runner for a while in part because he actually wants to go to Sacramento, while Porter and Doncic have to this point withheld their medical records from the organization. Doncic feels like the best fit from a basketball perspective, and that’s why he should be the choice. Stop overthinking this, NBA teams. Draft Luka Doncic.
- Atlanta reportedly had its sights set on Doncic at the third pick if he were available. With Luka off the board, this pick is likely coming down to Trae Young vs. Marvin Bagley III. Bagley feels a bit redundant with a similar player in John Collins already entrenched in the front court, but Atlanta will bet on their pure talent level prevailing over their defensive shortcomings. Bagley can take his offensive value to the next level by continuing to develop as a ball handler and shooter.
- What will the Grizzlies do at No. 4? Mohamed Bamba has refused to work out for Memphis in the pre-draft process. That shouldn’t prevent the Grizzlies from drafting him if they feel like he’s the best talent available. Memphis has been rumored to be shopping the pick as well, so we’ll stick Bamba here for now whether it’s Memphis picking or another team. The Bulls and Knicks are two teams that have been rumored to be interested in trading up for Bamba.
- If the Grizzlies do stick at No. 4, don’t rule out the one guy who has worked out for them: Wendell Carter Jr. His range is supposedly between No. 4 and No. 7 right now.
- Jaren Jackson Jr. falling to No. 5 would be a blessing for the Mavericks. He’s the best big man in this class for the modern NBA.
- What happens to Trae Young? The Magic seem like a logical destination, but the latest rumors have the Oklahoma point guard sliding down in the draft. ESPN has him falling all the way to the Clippers at No. 12, which would make him the third point guard off the board behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Collin Sexton. We’ll believe it when we see it.
- The Knicks are reportedly turning their focus to Villanova’s Mikal Bridges if they can’t move up for Bamba.
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a hot name entering Thursday. The Raptors are reportedly targeting him, but they don’t have a pick in the first round at the moment. Somewhere around No. 11 feels right for him, if the Raps are taking him or not.
- The Clippers, sitting with picks No. 12 and No. 13, will be involved in all of the trade talk on Thursday. Can they package these two picks to move up? Is Michael Porter Jr. their target? Is Tobias Harris also on the table? Just seeing names like Collin Sexton and Robert Williams still on the board show how deep this draft is. It’s an appealing package if a team in the top-10 isn’t totally sold on any of the available options.
- Kevin Knox is said to be rising up boards, so he could be long gone by the time the Nuggets come on the clock at No. 14. If he is there, adding a big, shotmaking wing with upside like Knox would be ideal for Denver.
- Jerome Robinson’s rise up draft boards is almost inexplicable. The 6’5 guard put up huge scoring numbers in the ACC, proving he could get to the basket, hit pull-up threes and knock down free throws. The problem is defense, where he’s constantly failing to get over ball screens and shows attention lapses off the ball. Washington reportedly likes him.
- Zhaire Smith is the best athlete in this draft. Read my feature on how he went from a 3-star recruit to potential lottery pick in just one year at Texas Tech.
- Villanova’s national title game hero Donte DiVincenzo spent part of the summer working out with Kirk Hinrich. How can Tom Thibodeau resist him at No. 20 after hearing that???
- Elie Okobo is a name you need to remember. The French point guard has good size at 6’3 and impressive pull-up jump shooting ability. He could turn into one of the best lead guards in this class.
- Mitchell Robinson and Josh Okogie show up at No. 25 to the Lakers and No. 26 to the Sixers respectively. These are two of our favorite sleepers in the draft. The common denominator? Elite athleticism. Robinson is an explosive 7-footer who makes above the rim plays on both ends, while Okogie profiles as a high-energy 3-and-D wing perfect next to Ben Simmons in Philly.
- Grayson Allen in the first round? Grayson Allen in the first round. After so many mock drafts over the last few months, it feels like the only way to end.
Loading comments...