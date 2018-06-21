At long last, the 2018 NBA Draft has arrived. Outside of Arizona center Deandre Ayton going No. 1 to the Phoenix Suns, there remains so much uncertainty throughout the top-10 on the day of the draft.

The Sacramento Kings — arguably the league’s most unpredictable franchise — hold the keys to the draft at No. 2. Their decision will set off a chain reaction throughout the lottery. Atlanta at No. 3 and Memphis at No. 4 have been rumored to potentially be shopping their picks in recent weeks, with the Grizzlies looking to off-load Chandler Parsons’ contract in any deal.

As for Dallas at No. 5, Orlando at No. 6 and Chicago at No. 7 .... who knows. This draft is going to be so unpredictable that a Thursday morning mock feels like it will be antiqued in a few hours. Alas, we’ll do it anyway.

You’ll find more analysis below. Also be sure to check out our Perfect Pick mock draft that ran earlier this week.