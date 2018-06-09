David West and Shaun Livingston said there might be some Warriors drama

The Golden State Warriors are hinting that there’s a lot of internal drama that the public doesn’t know yet, and all we can do is wait. After winning Game 4 of the NBA Finals and sweeping the Cleveland Cavaliers, ESPN’s Marc Spears quoted West saying there was “a lot going on behind that scenes that people will be shocked about when it comes out.”

West expanded on that, according to The Athletic’s Marcus Thompson, saying “We’re so tight, people don’t even know what we went through. They trying to find out. We don’t have suckas on this team.”

West wasn’t the only one who offered the slightest bit of insight. Livingston said, “Shout out to Steve Kerr for dealing with all our B.S. this year,” according to Spears.

We don’t know all that much, but Livingston’s statement makes it seem like something went on internally. Remember that the Warriors didn’t have as great as a regular season as we’re used to seeing from them.

We can only wait for the reports to come out. And if we know anything about the NBA, it’s that they always come out.